Domani Wealth Acquires Local Advisory Firm

Lancaster, PA, December 13, 2019 --



EHD Advisory Services was founded in 2003 and was previously affiliated with EHD Insurance, a Lancaster-based company. A Registered Investment Advisor, the firm provided wealth management and financial planning at its offices in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.



As a part of the acquisition, Kenneth Eshleman and Steve Maher, both owners with the firm, will transition as senior wealth advisors and owners to Domani Wealth, working in Domani’s Lancaster office.



“Our comprehensive approach means we collaborate with clients, not just offer surface-level advice,” said Angie Stephenson, COO and senior wealth advisor with Domani. “Ken and Steve will fit very well into our team-oriented culture, and we are excited to add their depth of experience to the diversity of financial expertise on our team.”



Domani Wealth, formerly ParenteBeard Wealth Management, was founded in 1995 and has offices in Hanover, Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Wyomissing and York. Its services include wealth planning, investment management, and estate, charitable, and tax planning, as well as services for businesses and qualified retirement plans. Domani is a member of the Callan Independent Adviser Group. With the acquisition of EHD Advisory, assets under management and advisement at Domani Wealth are now in excess of $1.5 billion.



The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“We looked for opportunities to add more resources and further expand our services for our clients,” Eshleman said. “We strive for transparency with everything we do and engaging with Domani is the best move we could make.”



Holly White

717-393-9721



https://www.domaniwealth.com/



