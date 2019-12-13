Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Invite from Lynne Ensor, Chair for Pharma Microbiology East Coast Conference, April 2020, Boston

SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston.

Boston, MA, December 13, 2019 --(



This year’s conference Chair, Lynne Ensor, Ph.D., Vice President, Technical, Parexel International has released an invitation letter for this highly anticipated event. Excerpt of the chair letter includes:



“I am honored to serve as Chair for SMi’s 3rd Annual Conference on Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast and on behalf of SMi Group, I would like to cordially invite you to join this compelling conference and post-conference workshop in Boston, MA, on April 29 - 30, 2020.



"I have recently transitioned from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration where I was a regulator for nearly 21 years supporting the manufacture of quality, safe and effective biopharmaceuticals. As a microbiologist and former regulatory, I am keenly aware that it is critical in our industry to maintain awareness of the regulatory expectations for intended global markets, advancing technological developments, and lessons learned from those with experience with the implementation of emerging technologies into their manufacturing and/or testing procedures...”



For those interested in attending, there is an early bird discount of US$400 for bookings made by December 13, 2019. Register at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/prcom2



Featured Speakers for 2020 Include:

- Rebecca Jordan, QC Microbiology Sr Specialist, Juno Therapeutics

- Elia Sanchez, QC Microbiology Sr. Manager, Genentech

- Kenneth Tai, QC Scientist, Genentech

- Hilary Chan, Principal QC Scientist, Takeda

- Maria Dunnells, Sr. Manufacturing Lead Investigator, Takeda

- Steven Wieczorek, Associate Director QC, Sanofi

- Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation

- Steve Walton, Sr Sterility Assurance Lead, Baxter International



Additionally, a half-day post-conference interactive workshop will be held on May 1, 2020. Led by Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod, the workshop will be on "The use of recombinant chromogenic assays as alternate methods for the bacterial endotoxins test (BET)," aiming to explore the global perspective on the use of synthetic reagents, including their regulatory status.



The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/prcom2



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020

Conference: April 29–30, 2020

Workshop: May 1, 2020

Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA

www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/prcom2



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/prcom2



