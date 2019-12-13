Press Releases Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: The Hyper IgM Foundation Presents $10,000 Grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital

New York, NY, December 13, 2019 --(



These funds will support Dr. de la Morena's continued work to understand the patient-perceived health status of individuals with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome.



Most patients with XHIGM are diagnosed in childhood after experiencing recurrent bacterial or life-threatening opportunistic infections. Despite therapies with immunoglobulin replacement and prevention strategies for opportunistic infections, liver disease, progressive neurodegeneration of unknown etiology and rare malignancy involving the bile ducts and liver occur. The prognosis is poor, with few patients surviving past the second or third decade of life. Because of such morbidity and mortality, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) has been proposed as the only curative therapy. Current HSCT practices have resulted in improved survival from 68% a decade ago to greater than 80% in more recent studies. However, there are inherent complications related to HSCT, particularly if a fully matched sibling donor is not available.



Traditional outcome measures such as survival or event-free survival, while essential, do not capture whether therapies actually contribute to quality of life while extending life. As such, there is a need to measure outcomes beyond morbidity and mortality. Defining "quality of life" can be challenging because health is only one dimension of interpreting human needs, well-being, and individuals' perception of his/her role in society. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention have defined "Health-Related Quality of Life" (HRQOL) as a multidimensional concept that encompasses physical, mental and social domains that affect health. The goal of Dr. de la Morena's study is to measure HRQOL for pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome utilizing the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurements Information Systems (PROMIS®).



The Hyper IgM Foundation's mission is to improve the treatment, quality of life and long-term outlook for children and adults living with Hyper IgM. In addition to supporting research like Dr. de la Morena's study, the Foundation gives individuals coping with Hyper IgM the opportunity to connect with other patients and their families to gain both knowledge and support.



For more information about Hyper IgM, or to support our cause, please visit www.hyperigm.org/donate.



If you have any questions or interest in supporting our foundation, please email info@hyperigm.org. New York, NY, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Hyper IgM Foundation is delighted to announce it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital to support her health-related quality of life (QoL) research in pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome (X-HIGM).These funds will support Dr. de la Morena's continued work to understand the patient-perceived health status of individuals with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome.Most patients with XHIGM are diagnosed in childhood after experiencing recurrent bacterial or life-threatening opportunistic infections. Despite therapies with immunoglobulin replacement and prevention strategies for opportunistic infections, liver disease, progressive neurodegeneration of unknown etiology and rare malignancy involving the bile ducts and liver occur. The prognosis is poor, with few patients surviving past the second or third decade of life. Because of such morbidity and mortality, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) has been proposed as the only curative therapy. Current HSCT practices have resulted in improved survival from 68% a decade ago to greater than 80% in more recent studies. However, there are inherent complications related to HSCT, particularly if a fully matched sibling donor is not available.Traditional outcome measures such as survival or event-free survival, while essential, do not capture whether therapies actually contribute to quality of life while extending life. As such, there is a need to measure outcomes beyond morbidity and mortality. Defining "quality of life" can be challenging because health is only one dimension of interpreting human needs, well-being, and individuals' perception of his/her role in society. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention have defined "Health-Related Quality of Life" (HRQOL) as a multidimensional concept that encompasses physical, mental and social domains that affect health. The goal of Dr. de la Morena's study is to measure HRQOL for pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome utilizing the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurements Information Systems (PROMIS®).The Hyper IgM Foundation's mission is to improve the treatment, quality of life and long-term outlook for children and adults living with Hyper IgM. In addition to supporting research like Dr. de la Morena's study, the Foundation gives individuals coping with Hyper IgM the opportunity to connect with other patients and their families to gain both knowledge and support.For more information about Hyper IgM, or to support our cause, please visit www.hyperigm.org/donate.If you have any questions or interest in supporting our foundation, please email info@hyperigm.org. Contact Information Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.

Akiva Zablocki

646-883-4446



www.hyperigm.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.