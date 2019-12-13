Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TechGirlz Charitable Foundation Press Release

Receive press releases from TechGirlz Charitable Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds: TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab Partner to Create Custom Fintech Workshops for Middle School Girls in Delaware

Wilmington, DE, December 13, 2019 --(



TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops designed to inspire middle school girls in Delaware to pursue careers in financial technology. The program is envisioned as a way to help fill the growing number of open fintech jobs in the state of Delaware by training a next generation of female technologists.



“Every single industry is influenced and affected by technology. As Delaware’s role in the financial technology sector continues to expand, it’s crucial we have the workforce ready to fill those jobs. That includes putting more women in them,” said Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “For far too long, women have been underrepresented in all STEM related fields. This partnership with TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab is going to inspire a generation of young girls to pursue careers in technology at a young age, and enable them with a pathway to do so.”



“As Delaware’s financial technology industry continues to grow, this partnership will help inspire a future workforce of diversified talent that will make our state and its innovative companies even more competitive,” said Meghan Wallace, co-founder of First State Fintech Lab. “By engaging early with young women and providing them with a path to rewarding careers in the fintech industry, we can build a more diverse financial services ecosystem while providing our girls with greater access and opportunities.”



This new program combines First State Fintech Lab’s mission to see Delaware lead the nation in the financial technology sector with TechGirlz’s commitment to inspire middle school girls to explore the possibilities of a career in technology. Uniquely, the partnership will create financial technology-specific programming for middle school-aged girls that combines both technology training and financial literacy education.



“We are excited to partner with First State Fintech Lab as a way to expand both our subject matter expertise and our geographic reach,” said TechGirlz Director Amy Cliett. “It is exhilarating to deliver new industry and learning opportunities to girls, showing them innovative applications for technology and new paths to a career in tech.”



The partnership will leverage First State Fintech Lab’s subject matter expertise in financial technology and its relationships with regional and national stakeholders within the industry to produce a first TechGirlz fintech-focused workshop within the first half of 2020. The relationship will expand to produce three additional workshops, each supported by on-site First State Fintech Lab staff members.



The relationship with First State Fintech Lab will provide TechGirlz with a foundation to expand its reach in Delaware and help more girls in the state discover and nurture a love for technology. It will also help TechGirlz continue to grow its industry-specific workshop content, adding financial technology to a growing roster of robotics, gaming, digital design, podcasting, and other workshop themes. TechGirlz will hire a full-time employee to oversee the growing Delaware program.



About the First State Fintech Lab

The First State Fintech Lab’s primary mission is to establish Delaware as a leader in the financial technology sector in the United States. They are dedicated to nurturing and growing the financial technology ecosystem in Delaware by collaborating across industries, disciplines, and demographics.



About TechGirlz

TechGirlz’s mission is to “inspire middle school girls to explore the possibilities of technology to empower their future careers.” They accomplish this by developing and facilitating free, technology-focused workshop curriculums for middle-school-age girls, helping them gain confidence and passion in their use of technology.



Press Contacts:



Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo Public Relations for TechGirlz

805-295-9455

Tracey Welson

215-690-1182



techgirlz.org



