GenSales, LLC Announces New Vice President of Client Success, Eric Nichols


This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.).

Denver, CO, December 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- GenSales LLC today announced the newest addition to their executive team, welcoming Eric Nichols to the position of Vice President of Client Success. GenSales is the premier provider of Active Demand Generation services for their B2B clients. In his role, Eric is laser focused on driving success for GenSales customers. This role includes responsibilities for activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.) Eric’s skill set features a unique blend of extensive Information Technology expertise and world class sales prowess.

GenSales LLC has a stellar reputation as the premier provider of B2B Active Demand Generation services – having delivered over 300,000 B2B sales meetings to their clients. Their services have resulted in more than a billion dollars in client quotes and proposals. Eric Nichols will have an instrumental role in building on that success. He has been a thought leader in the world of demand generation for nearly 20 years.

GenSales CEO David Juris says, “Eric has created a legacy of success and he engineered significant wins for every organization that he’s partnered with. He’s a dynamic, driven, and results-oriented thought leader with over 20 years of success in the areas of sales. We’re excited to have him bring his exemplary leadership to our staff members and top-level service to our clients worldwide.”

About GenSales

GenSales is a premier provider of Active Demand Generation services for high-tech and business-to-business companies. GenSales was recently voted #1 of “The 10 Best Telemarketing Companies to Watch in 2019.” For more information, visit the GenSales' website or contact by phone at 303-793-1111.
GenSales
David Juris
303-793-1111
gensales.com

