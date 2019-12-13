GenSales, LLC Announces New Vice President of Client Success, Eric Nichols

This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.).

GenSales LLC has a stellar reputation as the premier provider of B2B Active Demand Generation services – having delivered over 300,000 B2B sales meetings to their clients. Their services have resulted in more than a billion dollars in client quotes and proposals. Eric Nichols will have an instrumental role in building on that success. He has been a thought leader in the world of demand generation for nearly 20 years.



GenSales CEO David Juris says, “Eric has created a legacy of success and he engineered significant wins for every organization that he’s partnered with. He’s a dynamic, driven, and results-oriented thought leader with over 20 years of success in the areas of sales. We’re excited to have him bring his exemplary leadership to our staff members and top-level service to our clients worldwide.”



About GenSales



