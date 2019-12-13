Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Yang Teashop Press Release

Yang Teashop Expands Into Markham

Yang Teashop is announcing the soft opening of their third location on December 18, 2019.

Markham, Canada, December 13, 2019 --(



Jacky Liu, the Owner of Yang teashop, expressed enthusiasm about the new store, stating, “After careful market research and consideration, we’ve chosen to open our third store in Markham amongst the competitive landscape. Branding away from our competitors, we would like to offer the neighbourhood with their own local milk tea shop. We strive to provide our customers the ability to enjoy premium milk tea in a warm space where you can feel just like home.”



Yang Teashop is known for their Marble Boba Tea Latte amongst many offerings they have. All milk in their tea lattes comes from our own Canadian favourite milk source, Harmony Organic Milk. They are a highly customization teashops with vegan milk options, and various ice and sugar levels. Each cup of tea is brewed individually, uses the latest tea-brewing technology, unique tea blends - not the standard artificial fruit syrups and powders, because they believe that their community deserves better offerings.



The soft opening will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2019, during the event there’s a 10% off promotion.



For more information, please visit yangteashop.com



Address: 3623 Highway 7, Unit 106, Markham, Ontario, L3R 8X6



Instagram: @YangTeashop

Facebook: /YangTeashop

HashTag: #YangTeashop



About Yang Teashop

Yang Teashop offers a wide variety of premium drinks made fresh daily using the latest tea-brewing technology and premium ingredients. We specialize in our milk flavours resulting in richer more flavourful milk drinks. We also provide vegan milk options to ensure that everyone can enjoy a cup of premium milk tea. They are known for their Marble Boba Tea Latte and is the only store that offers the drink with the tea option.



About Creative Graphics Inc.

Creative Graphics Inc. (CGICA)., is a branding and design company. For over 12 years, we’ve focused on creating extraordinary brands for businesses. We dig deep into the meaning of your brand and figure out who you are as a business and who you aspire to be, so you can be that for your customers. As a cross-cultural branding and creative agency, we’ve helped hundreds of companies uncover remarkable insights, helping their businesses to rise above the competition and break new grounds. For more information, please visit http://www.cgica.com.



For more information, images or interview opportunities please contact:



Media Contact

Annie Wong

Creative Graphic Inc. (CGICA)

Annie Wong

(905) 470-6080



cgica.com



