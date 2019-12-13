HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website

Press Releases HealthWare Systems Press Release

The new website went live on October 8, 2019. Changes to the website include brand new and updated content as well as simplified navigation. However, the URL remains the same: www.healthwaresystems.com.



The site’s new “Resources” tab on the navigation bar will be especially beneficial to visitors. This drop-down list links to a new “FAQ” page and a “Product Sheets” page that provides brief summaries of each HealthWare solution in PDF form.



Additionally, the webpage for each solution features more detailed material and has been updated to reflect new product information and applications.



“We’ve been looking forward to launching our redesigned website for some time and are extremely pleased with the result,” stated Steve Gruner, CEO and Founder of HealthWare Systems. “Both new and regular visitors to the site will benefit from the changes and I’m excited to share our new ‘Core Values’ page, which will provide insight into who we are as an organization and the ideas that guide us as we work to serve patients, physicians, and health facilities.”



To learn more, visit www.healthwaresystems.com where you can sign up to receive emails about new product releases, product updates, educational write-ups, and other company news.



About HealthWare Systems:

Contact Information HealthWare Systems

Stephanie Salmich

847-649-5100

https://healthwaresystems.com/

2205 Point Boulevard

Suite 160

Elgin, IL 60123

Stephanie Salmich

847-649-5100



https://healthwaresystems.com/

2205 Point Boulevard

Suite 160

Elgin, IL 60123



