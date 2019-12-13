PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
HealthWare Systems

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website


Elgin, IL, December 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HealthWare Systems has redesigned and updated its website to create a more user-friendly and informative experience for its visitors.

The new website went live on October 8, 2019. Changes to the website include brand new and updated content as well as simplified navigation. However, the URL remains the same: www.healthwaresystems.com.

The site’s new “Resources” tab on the navigation bar will be especially beneficial to visitors. This drop-down list links to a new “FAQ” page and a “Product Sheets” page that provides brief summaries of each HealthWare solution in PDF form.

Additionally, the webpage for each solution features more detailed material and has been updated to reflect new product information and applications.

“We’ve been looking forward to launching our redesigned website for some time and are extremely pleased with the result,” stated Steve Gruner, CEO and Founder of HealthWare Systems. “Both new and regular visitors to the site will benefit from the changes and I’m excited to share our new ‘Core Values’ page, which will provide insight into who we are as an organization and the ideas that guide us as we work to serve patients, physicians, and health facilities.”

To learn more, visit www.healthwaresystems.com where you can sign up to receive emails about new product releases, product updates, educational write-ups, and other company news.

About HealthWare Systems:
HealthWare Systems is a leading provider of fully integrated, customizable workflow solutions and Revenue Cycle Management software. HealthWare’s suite of products, called ActiveWARE, manages all aspects of the revenue cycle including pre-arrival, financial assistance, early out, collections, denial management, claims follow-up, and more. The ActiveWARE platform is proven to maximize productivity and profitability so that today’s healthcare teams have more time and resources to spend on quality care.
Contact Information
HealthWare Systems
Stephanie Salmich
847-649-5100
Contact
https://healthwaresystems.com/
2205 Point Boulevard
Suite 160
Elgin, IL 60123

