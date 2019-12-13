CEE Congratulates Tiffany Oliver

Press Releases Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) Press Release

McLean, VA, December 13, 2019 --(



“Ms. Oliver attended the CEE Teacher Enrichment Program's Tampa Bite of Science workshop in 2018 in Tampa, Florida. It is so wonderful to see her recognized in this way,” said Mariah Green, Director of CEE’s TEP program.



Tiffany Oliver has taught biology at T.R. Robinson High School since 2003, and currently teaches International Baccalaureate Higher Level Biology to 11th-12th grade students. She taught previously at the Caribbean International Academy and St. Maarten Montessori School, Northern Virginia Community College, and the University of South Florida.



“The Center for Excellence in Education is very proud of Ms. Oliver for having garnered the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. She is a fine role model who has participated in the Center’s Teacher Enrichment Program,” said Joann DiGennaro, CEE’s President.



A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the State and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to OSTP. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education. After a long selection process, Ms. Oliver was nominated as one of four finalists from the state of Florida for the award. The Awardees were recently announced by the White House.



