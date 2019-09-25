Press Releases Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) Press Release

Receive press releases from Center for Excellence in Education (CEE): By Email RSS Feeds: RSI Alumni Named Davidson Fellows

McLean, VA, September 25, 2019 --(



The Davidson Fellows Scholarship were awarded to the following CEE RSI alumni at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Friday, September 27, 2019:



Cynthia Chen, RSI ’19, Cupertino, California

Hiba Hussain, RSI ’19, Old Greenwich, Connecticut

Siona Prasad, RSI ’18, Vienna, Virginia

Rachel Seevers, RSI ’18, Lexington, Kentucky



2019 Davidson Fellows Honorable Mentions:



Benjamin Liu, RSI ’18, from Arcadia, California

Koushik Sridhar, RSI ’19, from Charlotte, North Carolina



"The Center for Excellence in Education is very proud of our RSI alumni who have garnered Davidson Fellows Scholarships," said Joann DiGennaro, CEE’s President.



About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). For more information, visit CEE’s Web site, www.cee.org



About The Davidson Institute for Talent Development

Started in 1999, the Davidson Institute for Talent Development’s mission is to recognize, nurture and support profoundly intelligent young people ages 18 and under, and to provide opportunities for them to develop their talents to make a positive difference. Profoundly gifted students are those who score in the 99.9th percentile on IQ and achievement tests. More than $7.4 million has been awarded to 326 brilliant young people through the Davidson Fellows Scholarship. McLean, VA, September 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) applauds the Research Science Institute (RSI) alumni for being named 2019 Davidson Fellows. The Davidson Fellows Scholarship awards scholarships annually to recognize outstanding students 18 and under who have completed significant work in science, mathematics, technology, literature, music, philosophy or other subjects.The Davidson Fellows Scholarship were awarded to the following CEE RSI alumni at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Friday, September 27, 2019:Cynthia Chen, RSI ’19, Cupertino, CaliforniaHiba Hussain, RSI ’19, Old Greenwich, ConnecticutSiona Prasad, RSI ’18, Vienna, VirginiaRachel Seevers, RSI ’18, Lexington, Kentucky2019 Davidson Fellows Honorable Mentions:Benjamin Liu, RSI ’18, from Arcadia, CaliforniaKoushik Sridhar, RSI ’19, from Charlotte, North Carolina"The Center for Excellence in Education is very proud of our RSI alumni who have garnered Davidson Fellows Scholarships," said Joann DiGennaro, CEE’s President.About the Center for Excellence in EducationCEE was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). For more information, visit CEE’s Web site, www.cee.orgAbout The Davidson Institute for Talent DevelopmentStarted in 1999, the Davidson Institute for Talent Development’s mission is to recognize, nurture and support profoundly intelligent young people ages 18 and under, and to provide opportunities for them to develop their talents to make a positive difference. Profoundly gifted students are those who score in the 99.9th percentile on IQ and achievement tests. More than $7.4 million has been awarded to 326 brilliant young people through the Davidson Fellows Scholarship. Contact Information Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Tom Flavell

703-448-9062



www.cee.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)