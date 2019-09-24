Ben Silbermann Receives Lieberman Award

Press Releases Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) Press Release

Ben Silbermann, RSI ’98, Pinterest Co-Founder and CEO, Receives Lieberman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Technology and Business at CEE’s 2019 Congressional Luncheon Sponsored by Regeneron.

McLean, VA, September 24, 2019 --(



Ben Silbermann, an alumnus of the Research Science Institute, Pinterest Co-Founder and CEO, was presented with the Lieberman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Technology and Business by Senator Joseph I. Lieberman, Trustee to CEE for 17 years.



“Ben Silbermann is an exemplary model of students supported by the Center’s programs. The Center is honored that this outstanding business leader is the recipient of the Senator Joseph Lieberman Award,” said Ms. Joann P. DiGennaro, President of CEE.



While in high school, Silbermann attended CEE’s Research Science Institute (RSI) six-week summer program at MIT. The award acknowledges Silbermann's significant business & technology accomplishments and recognizes Senator Lieberman's longtime support as a CEE Trustee. The Lieberman Award includes a $10,000 stipend from CEE, which Silbermann generously donated back to CEE because “I believe that by empowering young people with opportunity and knowledge, the returns are limitless.”



In his acceptance remarks Silbermann said: “I’ve been to a number of CEE events and I’ve heard stories about how impactful CEE has been to many people in science and business, and our responsibility today is to make sure that future generations of students have the same chance.”



CEE’s annual luncheon celebrates the 36 years of success by its impactful STEM education programs: the Research Science Institute (RSI) at MIT, USA Biolympiad, and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP).



“The Center’s amazing alumni and their significant contributions to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) initiatives are helping to assure future U.S. leadership in the global community,” said Ms. DiGennaro.



About the Center for Excellence in Education



Contact Information Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Tom Flavell

703-448-9062

www.cee.org

Tom Flavell

703-448-9062



www.cee.org



