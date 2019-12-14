2019 December’s Wake Up OC Events for Biohacking and Neuroscience Held Successfully

Press Releases Wake Up Best Seller Press Release

October’s Wake Up opening event in Orange County, California was a big hit.

Laguna Beach, CA, December 14, 2019 --(



The latest Wake Up OC event was held on December 4, 2019 in Irvine, CA.



These amazing health experts were the special guests:



- Dr. Paul Drourin - Founder of Quantum University

- Troy Casey - International Speaker, Human High Performance & Transformation Specialist

- Justin Frandson - Health Expert



This event is designed to build a harmony between mind and soul. The attendees get a better understanding of cutting edge science with epigenetics, regerative medicine, anti-aging, cashflow and much more.



Schmitt says, "Our vision is happiness, love and health for all. This is what drives us to do what we do. Come to our next event and find out how to sleep better, how to ground yourself and get rid of inflammation, how meditation helps you heal."



These monthly health conscious events are for individuals who wish to know how to improve their health and life by mindfulness-based approach which include natural and inorganic means.



For more details about the upcoming event, visit https://Wakeupocevent.com/



Find out more about this event at

Wakeupocevent.com

562-884-0062



About Steven E. Schmitt:



Steven E. Schmitt aka "Bestsellerguru" has worked with world-renowned authors, top doctors, CEOs of major companies, top fiction and non-fiction authors and owners of top franchises.



He loves helping business owners who have a powerful message, learn how to get it out to the world. Steven E. And his team has made over 1000 bestsellers worldwide and teaches authors how to create cash flow with their own book. He teaches a book is a business.



Steven E. has sold over 2 million books worldwide. Dr. Deepak Chopra, Anthony Robbins have been in his "Wake Up - Live the Life you Love" book series.



