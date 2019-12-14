Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, Office.

Venice, FL, December 14, 2019 --(



Originally from Huntington, New York, Battaglia has been an area resident since 1977 and brings extensive local knowledge of the market. A consistent multimillion-dollar producer, her outstanding performance and focus on customer service have earned her many awards.



Battaglia is active in the Venice Area Board of Realtors and served as President of the Board in 2017. A Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), she also has achieved the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) and At Home with Diversity (ATWD) designations.



Prior to her real estate career, Battaglia was in the stock brokerage industry for 18 years. She enjoys racquetball, baseball, hockey, yoga and Taekwondo.



The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Battaglia can be reached at (941) 468-3852 or Kari@KariSellsFlorida.com.



