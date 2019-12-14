RAMPF is a Healthy Company

Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

The RAMPF Group has been awarded the “BFK – Gesundes Unternehmen” quality label for its occupational health management program.

Grafenberg, Germany, December 14, 2019 --(



The RAMPF BGM introduced in 2016 at all German locations (Grafenberg, Zimmern ob Rottweil, Wangen, Bessenbach, Pirmasens) includes events and lectures on health-related topics, gymnastics courses and massages during the lunch break, as well as the free provision of fruit and mineral water. In addition, all employees have the opportunity to exercise in selected gyms at their respective locations.



Grafenberg, Germany, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The "BFK – Gesundes Unternehmen" certification confirms that RAMPF is implementing measures for occupational safety, mental health risk assessment, and DGUV II (accident prevention regulations), as well as providing an occupational health management (BGM) and health promotion program for its employees.

Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



