iCARE Home Health Expands Into Durham Region

Rapid growth and expanding customer base accelerate need for new foot care clinic location in Pickering, ON.

For more information, visit our website at www.icarehomehealth.ca or email us at info@icarehomehealth.ca. Oakville, Canada, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- iCare Home Health, a leader in home healthcare services, is announcing today a collaboration with Glendale Pharmacy in opening a brand-new foot care clinic. The new office will be located within the Central Pickering Family Practice to serve iCare Home Health’s growing customer base in the East Scarborough and Durham Region.Durham residents will now have access to professional foot care treatments to help with diabetes, arthritis and circulatory problems. The clinic will offer a full complement of foot care services including assessments, preventive care, and treatment of any infections.Access to quality healthcare is vital for this growing community. Currently, the senior population rate in Pickering, Ontario is 20,000 + and growing each year. The number of seniors aged 90 and older has more than doubled from just over 250 in 2008 to over 630 in 2018, according to the Durham health department. Therefore, it is vital that clinics like iCare Home Health exist to meet healthcare demands for today and for the future.“The new clinic perfectly aligns with our commitment in delivering personalized, best-in-class home healthcare services. Our mission is to deliver, in a centralized manner, quality care for families in the Durham region. Our strategic approach in partnering with Central Pickering Family Practice is to support the community it serves, as access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for all Canadians. A lack of foot care treatment can lead to serious health complications. It is our commitment to provide customized care for our clients who can no longer manage on their own. Our foot care clinic promises to serve seniors to improve their overall health and quality of life.” – Rick Menassa, President & CEOThis new clinic will also provide all iCare Home Health services and programs specializing in:- Advanced Foot Care Treatment by a certified Registered Practical Nurse (RPN)- Autism Care services- Friendly, Personal Support at Home- Recreation Therapy Programs- Nurse at Home- Wound Care- IV Therapy“We are excited to have iCare Home Health services as one of our new healthcare partners. This partnership will be benefitting not only our patients, but also our health system. We see this as an opportunity to build on Durham region’s access to more centralized care and support to all patients, no matter what stage of life they are in.” - Dr. Lubna Tirmizi, Physician, Central Pickering Family PracticeIn addition, iCare Home Health provides foot care services for those who may be bedside at a hospital or for those who prefer in-home care.The clinic is now open to the public and is ready to start taking appointments.The hours and the location of the clinic are:8 am to 8 pm Mon. - Wed.8 am to 6 pm Thurs. – Fri.9 am to 1 pm Sat.Central Pickering Family Practice is located at 1101 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5.For more information about our foot care services or to make an appointment, please call (905) 744-2273.About iCare Home healthiCare Home health is a boutique, visionary home healthcare agency that leverages creative and innovative solutions to empower Canadians, young or old to recover from medical procedure or age with dignity in the comfort of their homes.Our services include Friend at Home, Personal Support at Home, Nurse at Home and Advanced foot care at home or at one of our growing clinics sites.Our Care Plans are individualized to client needs and preferences. Our team is passionate about the care they provide and strive to make a difference wherever the opportunity arises.For more information, visit our website at www.icarehomehealth.ca or email us at info@icarehomehealth.ca. Contact Information iCare Home Health Services Inc.

Rick Menassa, President & CEO

(905) 491-6941



www.icarehomehealth.ca

Address: 2275 Upper Middle Rd E, Suite 101, Oakville, Ontario L6H 0C3



