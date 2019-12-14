Tea Time for Toys at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Clearwater, FL, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On December 14 at 2:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center promises to fill tea-cups with Holiday cheer and bellies with delicious delicacies at their upcoming charity tea party. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to bring a new unwrapped Christmas toy as their admission. All donated toys will be given to foster and adopted children at an event at Winter Wonderland later this month.The tea party will be Christmas-themed with green and red tablecloths, a colorful variety of porcelain tea cups and plates along with hand decorated gingerbread men. Guests will also participate in games like “Guess that tea” where they will have to blind taste test the tea to guess the flavor.Christmas is known as a time for giving and helping others. Charles Schultz, the creator of the Peanuts comic strip wrote, “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”Michael Soltero, manager of the CCV Center said, “Children are the backbone for our society’s future. There are thousands of children in foster care, just in the State of Florida alone. I know that with the help of those in our community we can help bring joy to foster children who would otherwise do without a gift this Christmas.”Every month with the help of volunteers, the CCV hosts such tea parties to gather supplies to support local nonprofits. One volunteer who helps to organize the tea parties said, “Putting on these tea parties is a lot of fun and meaningful. Each month is something new, with a different charity enabled to do just that much more!” Gathered supplies include those needed for school such as notebooks and pencils.Nonprofit organizations can use the CCV Center for their own activities, at no cost to their organization. Interested volunteer groups or nonprofits can call the CCV center directly at (727) 316-5309 to reserve the facilities or to arrange a tour.If you would like to attend the tea party, or to donate toys to the CCV Center’s Foster Children Toy Drive please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



