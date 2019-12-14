Clearwater Community Volunteers Lights Up Downtown Clearwater for Winter Wonderland Grand Opening

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Clearwater, FL, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday, December 7, a couple thousand families gathered in the Osceola Courtyard located at the corner of N. Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street for a very special reason: the grand opening ceremony of the 27th annual Winter Wonderland. The opening kicked off two weeks of the now iconic Winter Village which hosts thousands of visitors every year.“In the 27 years that Winter Wonderland has existed, the Clearwater Community Volunteers and the Church of Scientology have partnered with dozens of area groups in the spirit of goodwill and prosperity for all and - more to the spirit of this evening’s dedication - a demonstration of the precept written by our Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, to ‘Love and Help children,’” said Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.Exemplifying those partnerships were the guest speakers for the opening, beginning with Mrs. Dora Starling, President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. Ms. Starling thanked CCV for opening the doors of Winter Wonderland to foster and adoptive families.“On top of how enjoyable Winter Wonderland is,” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of CCV and Chairperson for Winter Wonderland, “there is also a very special Christmas purpose. With your help we are able to get toys and food right into the hands of needy children and their families.”For the last two years all food and toy donations benefited the Pinellas County Sherriff Police Athletic League (PAL). Executive Director of Pinellas PAL, Mr. Neil Brickfield, who was also a guest speaker at the opening, shared how with the donations, deputies were able to bring new toys to at risk youths in Lealman on Christmas Eve, ensuring each child gets a merry Christmas in the neighborhood.Winter Wonderland is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 6-9PM. There is no fee to enter the park but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food or an unwrapped toy for kids in need. To find out more about Winter Wonderland please visit the website http://ccvfl.org/About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

