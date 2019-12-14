Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Celebrates a Year of Community Partnership

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, December 14, 2019 --(



Since opening in 2018, the center has connected with over 150 charities and has held 1,862 meetings and events – impacting a wide array of social issues from human trafficking prevention to at risk youths programs, literacy assistance, plenty of Scouting events and many others.



“We had our first fundraiser in the CCV Center, and the connection is only becoming stronger,” said Julie Panton, founder of Global Community Tennis, a non-profit that aims to help at risk youth with tennis scholarships. “I don’t know that I would have been able to keep my charity afloat without them. They helped with our fundraiser, designed flyers and donation forms and supported us all along.”



“With the CCV Center we work to facilitate the growth of local non-profits by giving them an event venue and helping them one-on-one,” said Michael Soltero, Director for the CCV Center. “Helping those groups to increase their influence makes a better society for all of us which really is what the center is for. There are so many great organizations thriving and in connecting and working together we really make a change.”



The center is set up with a conference room for meetings, multipurpose room for seminars, fundraisers of all kinds and gathering space for informal networking sessions. All provided at no cost as part of the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ efforts to bolster the growth of community-oriented groups.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or about upcoming events please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



