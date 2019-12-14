West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands

Press Releases West Tool Enclosures Press Release

Fergus Falls, MN, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Western Wisconsin. West Tool Enclosures specializes in UL-listed enclosures and NEMA enclosures. PCS is a professional technical sales organization with over 80 years of experience in the field of power and control solutions. PCS will allow West Tool Enclosures to field a whole new team of professionals to help you find the perfect solution for all your enclosure needs. Many WTE clients require custom sized and custom cut electrical enclosures to fit specific applications. WTE has built a reputation for unsurpassed quality and the most affordable customization in the region. Clients, however, sometimes find it difficult to specify the size, shape, and location of custom cut-outs in the electrical enclosure. The expert team at PCS will simplify this process for clients and make sure that project specifications are exacting and correct. They will also help to troubleshoot unique problems sometimes encountered in the field. This strategic partnership is part of a larger effort by West Tool Enclosures to expand its business on the way to becoming the largest enclosure manufacturer in the Midwest. West Tool Enclosures is one of the nation's most respected electrical enclosure manufacturers. In addition to providing affordable customization and remarkably durable construction, WTE's claim to fame is that they are the nation's only electrical enclosure manufacturer that ships enclosures preassembled, which saves lot of time and effort for clients during installation. They also report the industry's fastest turn-around time. For more on West Tool Enclosures electrical enclosures please call 218-998-6171. Contact Information West Tool Enclosures
Glen Westra
218-998-6171
www.westtoolenclosures.com

