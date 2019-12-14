Press Releases Bridge The Gaps Press Release

Receive press releases from Bridge The Gaps: By Email RSS Feeds: Bridge The Gaps Advances to Silver GuideStar Accreditation

Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces its advancement from Bronze to the Silver Seal accreditation with GuideStar.

Houston, TX, December 14, 2019 --(



“GuideStar is recognized as the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations,” said Omar Durham, President and CEO. “Our advancement to the Silver Seal provides additional transparency and information so supporters can donate to Bridge The Gaps with confidence,” Durham continues.



Bridge The Gaps offers a variety of programs in need of donations that directly benefit at-risk and underprivilidged students at the local and state levels.



About Bridge The Gaps:

The mission of Bridge The Gaps is to help thousands of underprivileged academically inclined athletic students fulfill their dream of attending college and playing sports by bridging the educational, mental, emotional, and financial gaps between partial athletic, preferred walk-on, and academic scholarships. For more information visit https://www.bridgethegaps.org



About GuideStar:

GuideStar, by Candid, is the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. GuideStar’s Nonprofit Profiles provide you with the information you need to make smart decisions, build connections, and learn from each other to achieve your missions. For more information visit https://learn.guidestar.org Houston, TX, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Bridge The Gaps targets underprivileged and at-risk students already proven to succeed in academic environments and provides ancillary funding opportunities that allow them to utilize those partial scholarships.“GuideStar is recognized as the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations,” said Omar Durham, President and CEO. “Our advancement to the Silver Seal provides additional transparency and information so supporters can donate to Bridge The Gaps with confidence,” Durham continues.Bridge The Gaps offers a variety of programs in need of donations that directly benefit at-risk and underprivilidged students at the local and state levels.About Bridge The Gaps:The mission of Bridge The Gaps is to help thousands of underprivileged academically inclined athletic students fulfill their dream of attending college and playing sports by bridging the educational, mental, emotional, and financial gaps between partial athletic, preferred walk-on, and academic scholarships. For more information visit https://www.bridgethegaps.orgAbout GuideStar:GuideStar, by Candid, is the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. GuideStar’s Nonprofit Profiles provide you with the information you need to make smart decisions, build connections, and learn from each other to achieve your missions. For more information visit https://learn.guidestar.org Contact Information Bridge The Gaps

Omar Durham

281-960-7437



www.bridgethegaps.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bridge The Gaps