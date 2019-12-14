Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Junior Achievement of North Florida Press Release

The money will be used to fund the JA Work$ and JA Girl$ programs.

Jacksonville, FL, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Junior Achievement of North Florida has received a grant from the Arby's Foundation, the charitable arm of Arby's. JA of North Florida will receive $33,600 to help fund their work readiness programs. $30,000 will be applied to the JA Work$ program and the remainder of the money will help fund the JA Girl$ at work program."Arby's Foundation is a wonderful partner, not only for their monetary contributions to our organization but for their volunteer efforts as well," said Steve St. Amand, president of JA of North Florida. "Having partners like Arby's in our community is why we have been able to reach more than 62,000 students in a year. We look forward to continuing the partnership with hopes to reach even more youth in the future."Recently, volunteers from the Arby's Foundation taught the JA Career Success program at Westside High School. The volunteers taught two sessions of the program in four classrooms with a focus on skills the students need to get and keep their dream jobs. The students used communication skills to resolve conflicts in work-based scenarios and practiced collaboration skills by using team-building to complete work-based challenges.JA Work$ is designed for high school students of all genders to get them ready to enter the workforce. The program focuses on earning money, spending wisely through budgeting, and saving and investing money. The students also learn how to use credit cautiously and are taught the tools and skills they need to earn and keep a job in high-growth career industries. The students are exposed to hands-on learning experiences that help them develop who they want to be and what they want to accomplish and also heightens their understanding of the role education plays in their future success. JA Girl$ teaches the same skills of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship but within an all-girl setting.About Junior Achievement of North FloridaJunior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Junior Achievement of North Florida has been operating in Jacksonville since 1963 and includes a satellite office in Tallahassee. Through an innovative partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, Junior Achievement of North Florida helps young people connect with relevant learning and the importance of staying in school. This collaboration resulted in 62,355 students reached during the 2018-2019 school year. To learn more about Junior Achievement of North Florida, visit www.janfl.org.About the Arby's FoundationThe Arby's Foundation, the independent charitable arm of Arby's, helps America's kids dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence. Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $90 million to youth-related causes since its inception in 1986, the Arby's Foundation is committed to helping kids build, expand and pursue their dreams as we focus our efforts in childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness initiatives. The Arby's Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.foundation.arbys.com

