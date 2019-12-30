SottoPelle® Recognizes Heather Chauhan, M.D. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to their patients.

Scottsdale, AZ, December 30, 2019 --(



Heather Chauhan, M.D. is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.



"Doctors who undergo SottoPelle® training are committed to the highest standards in patient care and outcomes. We are proud to have Heather Chauhan, M.D. as a Certified Provider," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Heather Chauhan, M.D. as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."



Heather Chauhan, M.D. has the following qualifications:



- Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians & Gynecologists

- Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology

- Active Member of:

-- North American Menopause Society

-- Sexual Medicine Society of North America

-- International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health



Provider Information:

Heather Chauhan, M.D.

Practice Name

7512 2nd Street

Germantown, Tennessee, United States

901-312-7899

https://www.facebook.com/exceedhs

https://exceedhs.com/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: Carolann Tutera

Phone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229

response@sphrt.com



CarolAnn Tutera

480-874-1514



SottoPelleTherapy.com



