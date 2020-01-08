Press Releases Law Offices of Jennie Levin Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Law Offices of Jennie Levin: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. Recovered $1.15 Million Settlement for Bus Accident Victim

The Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. achieved a $1.15 million settlement for a person who sustained several severe injuries in a bus accident. A client of the Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. was severely injured in a collision with a tour bus in Los Angeles, CA. She was a passenger in a coworker’s car when they collided with the bus.





A client of the Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. was severely injured in a collision with a tour bus in Los Angeles, CA. She was a passenger in a coworker’s car when they collided with the bus.



The plaintiff suffered from a multitude of injuries, including spine injury, a musculoligamentous sprain in the left knee, and a mild traumatic brain injury. As a result of her injuries, she had severe pain in her back, neck, arms, legs, and hips, in addition to chronic headaches. The law firm’s client also reported suffering from memory loss, confusion, and depression caused by her injuries. She was unable to work or complete daily tasks, and her inability to earn a steady income required a move to Yuma, AZ from Los Angeles. She had worked full time as a housekeeper before the collision, but is now employed in a part-time position where she puts labels on glasses.



To treat her injuries, the plaintiff required a fusion surgery on her spine, physical therapy, and medications. Her medical expenses totaled over $300,000, in addition to the costs of lost wages and pain and suffering.



Her case quantified the full scope of the plaintiff’s losses and presented a figure that would compensate for treatment and pain and suffering. The defense offered to settle the case a month before trial.



The Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. is a Los Angeles personal injury law firm led by Attorney Jennie Levin. In addition to vehicle collision litigation, her practice also handles cases of dog bites, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death, and other injury-related matters. If you are interested in learning more about the firm or scheduling a free case evaluation with Attorney Levin, call 323-951-1188 or visit www.levinlegalhelp.com. Los Angeles, CA, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. achieved a $1.15 million settlement for a person who sustained several severe injuries in a bus accident.A client of the Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. was severely injured in a collision with a tour bus in Los Angeles, CA. She was a passenger in a coworker’s car when they collided with the bus.The plaintiff suffered from a multitude of injuries, including spine injury, a musculoligamentous sprain in the left knee, and a mild traumatic brain injury. As a result of her injuries, she had severe pain in her back, neck, arms, legs, and hips, in addition to chronic headaches. The law firm’s client also reported suffering from memory loss, confusion, and depression caused by her injuries. She was unable to work or complete daily tasks, and her inability to earn a steady income required a move to Yuma, AZ from Los Angeles. She had worked full time as a housekeeper before the collision, but is now employed in a part-time position where she puts labels on glasses.To treat her injuries, the plaintiff required a fusion surgery on her spine, physical therapy, and medications. Her medical expenses totaled over $300,000, in addition to the costs of lost wages and pain and suffering.Her case quantified the full scope of the plaintiff’s losses and presented a figure that would compensate for treatment and pain and suffering. The defense offered to settle the case a month before trial.The Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. is a Los Angeles personal injury law firm led by Attorney Jennie Levin. In addition to vehicle collision litigation, her practice also handles cases of dog bites, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death, and other injury-related matters. If you are interested in learning more about the firm or scheduling a free case evaluation with Attorney Levin, call 323-951-1188 or visit www.levinlegalhelp.com. Contact Information Law Offices of Jennie Levin

Jennie Levin

323-951-1188



levinlegalhelp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Law Offices of Jennie Levin