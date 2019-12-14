Texas Hospice Answers What Are the Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Press Releases Harbor Light Hospice Press Release

Bedford, TX, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice, recently released a blog answering the question "What are the symptoms of kidney failure?" Understanding these symptoms can help you or a loved one better prepare for living with kidney failure and remain as comfortable as possible while the condition progresses.

Kidney failure is the result of kidney disease, which occurs when the kidneys are damaged and unable to filter toxins from the blood. This life-threatening damage can occur for several reasons, including diabetes and high blood pressure. If left unchecked, kidney disease can progress to kidney failure, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. People who are unable to treat their kidney failure may want to consider hospice services to ensure their comfort as the disease worsens.

The symptoms of kidney failure can occur due to several other conditions, but if you experience several of these, consult a doctor to determine whether kidney failure is the cause. People with kidney failure typically notice reduced urine, the need to urinate more often, or urine in the blood. They may also experience swelling in their legs, feet, and ankles due to an increased retention of sodium. Shortness of breath and chest pain or pressure from a buildup of fluid in the lungs is also common. Because the kidneys are unable to filter toxins, nausea and drowsiness typically occur. Severe kidney failure can lead to confusion, seizures, and even comas. It's important to monitor symptoms and seek the input of a doctor if you or a loved one begins experiencing any of these changes.

