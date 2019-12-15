Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020

SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020.

Warsaw, Poland, December 15, 2019 --(



Commencing on the 30th-31st January 2020 in Warsaw, Poland, Mobile Deployable Communications will bring together program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest developments in communications technology. The event will feature several briefings from the Polish Army and regional presenters from Poland, Lithuania, Romania and NATO.



Interested parties can register for the conference online at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom6



The event will feature presentations from these key speakers:

· Brigadier General Karol Molenda, National Cyber Security Center, Polish Armed Forces

· Brigadier General Anna Eriksson, Head of Signals and Communications, Swedish Armed Forces

· Brigadier General Pantelis Arapis, SHAPE Assistant Chief of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, SHAPE

· Colonel Mihai Burlacu, Deputy Head of Communications and IT Department, Romanian Defence Staff

· Colonel Carlos Jorge de Oliveira Ribeiro, Deputy Director, Portuguese Army

· + 20 more experts from around the world



Mobile Deployable Communications is the only conference which focuses on CIS in the Eastern European operational environment, making it a key diary date for military and industry leaders in the region.



The full agenda and speaker line-up is available for download from the event website at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom6



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

Warsaw, Poland

30-31 January 2020

Sponsored by Airbus, Black Diamond Advanced Technology, General Dynamics, GISS, Glenair, Inmarsat, SynQor



For Sponsors/Exhibitors: contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 / smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For Delegates/Groups: contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6138



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom6



