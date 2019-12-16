Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SES Water Set to Present Case Study at Smart Water Systems 2020

SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020.

London, United Kingdom, December 16, 2019 --(



Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, who is speaking at SMi's 9th annual Smart Water Systems conference, will share the organisation's vision of future network management. He will also highlight on NBIoT sensor roll out plans, AI Software data analysis, pressure control utilising AI and future proofing a network data strategy.



Smart Water Systems will convene in London on the 20th-21st April 2020 to discuss the methods water companies are using to ensure the goals and targets that have been set are reached and exceeded. For interested parties, there will be a £200 early bird discount for bookings made by January 31st 2020 - register at www.smart-water-systems.com/PRcom3



Daniel Woodworth’s presentation will be on “Case Study: SES Water’s Intelligent Network Project,” covering:

· Their vision for the future of network management

· Their NBIoT sensor roll out plan

· AI software data analysis for near real time network insights

· Advanced pressure control using AI

· Future proofing your network data strategy



Following on from Daniel's presentation on Day One, Nino Marino, IT Manager from Oasen, will provide insight into new pioneering approaches to public water provision utilising IoT, including predicting leakages and water consumption, smart valves in pipelines, smart meters and chat bots on the website to improve customer service and what the future holds for the industry using digital and 3D.



For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.smart-water-systems.com/PRcom3



Smart Water Systems 2020

20 – 21 April 2020

London, UK



Proudly sponsored by:

Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | Gutermann



For sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- SES Water have announced that they are in collaboration with three technology partners to help reduce 15% of leakages within its network over the next five years and then halving further leakages by 2045.Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, who is speaking at SMi's 9th annual Smart Water Systems conference, will share the organisation's vision of future network management. He will also highlight on NBIoT sensor roll out plans, AI Software data analysis, pressure control utilising AI and future proofing a network data strategy.Smart Water Systems will convene in London on the 20th-21st April 2020 to discuss the methods water companies are using to ensure the goals and targets that have been set are reached and exceeded. For interested parties, there will be a £200 early bird discount for bookings made by January 31st 2020 - register at www.smart-water-systems.com/PRcom3Daniel Woodworth’s presentation will be on “Case Study: SES Water’s Intelligent Network Project,” covering:· Their vision for the future of network management· Their NBIoT sensor roll out plan· AI software data analysis for near real time network insights· Advanced pressure control using AI· Future proofing your network data strategyFollowing on from Daniel's presentation on Day One, Nino Marino, IT Manager from Oasen, will provide insight into new pioneering approaches to public water provision utilising IoT, including predicting leakages and water consumption, smart valves in pipelines, smart meters and chat bots on the website to improve customer service and what the future holds for the industry using digital and 3D.For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.smart-water-systems.com/PRcom3Smart Water Systems 202020 – 21 April 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | GutermannFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6164



www.smart-water-systems.com/PRcom3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group