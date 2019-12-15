Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement

Elkhart, IN, December 15, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- Inmark Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce another great LED DUR-A-LITE product enhancement. Now available in 15” (3” dia.) LED DUR-A-LITE Model is a 2 ft.-to-10 ft. coiled cord with a power driver between it and an additional 10 ft. of SJTOW oil resistant cord. The purpose for the coiled cord is to move with the upward and downward motion of a metal stamping press ram. All (3” dia.) LED DUR-A-LITEs feature a NEMA 5-15P grounded plug for 110 VAC operation, X-treme Shield outer tube which resists most chemicals and scratches, internal O-rings keep contaminants out of the unit and an aluminum back bone that acts as a heat shield.
Inmark Enterprises also introduced a Coiled Cord Kit for aftermarket installation on any (3” Dia.) LED DUR-A-LITE. The kit includes the 2 ft.-to-10 ft. Coiled Cord, connectors, cord strain relief ties and power driver box.
Get Your Operators Out of the Dark with DUR-A-LITE
When choosing a light for your industrial application, choose wisely. Since 1988, Inmark Enterprises has set the standard for durability in the industrial environment. The DUR-A-LITE Industrial Machine and Work Light is designed specifically for the kind of abuse an ordinary light can not survive. Not only does the DUR-A-LITE withstand extreme shock and vibration but all the electronic components are contained with a virtually unbreakable outer tube to protect them from outside contaminants such as coolants and lubricants.