Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement


New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE.

Elkhart, IN, December 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Inmark Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce another great LED DUR-A-LITE product enhancement. Now available in 15” (3” dia.) LED DUR-A-LITE Model is a 2 ft.-to-10 ft. coiled cord with a power driver between it and an additional 10 ft. of SJTOW oil resistant cord. The purpose for the coiled cord is to move with the upward and downward motion of a metal stamping press ram. All (3” dia.) LED DUR-A-LITEs feature a NEMA 5-15P grounded plug for 110 VAC operation, X-treme Shield outer tube which resists most chemicals and scratches, internal O-rings keep contaminants out of the unit and an aluminum back bone that acts as a heat shield.

Inmark Enterprises also introduced a Coiled Cord Kit for aftermarket installation on any (3” Dia.) LED DUR-A-LITE. The kit includes the 2 ft.-to-10 ft. Coiled Cord, connectors, cord strain relief ties and power driver box.

Get Your Operators Out of the Dark with DUR-A-LITE
When choosing a light for your industrial application, choose wisely. Since 1988, Inmark Enterprises has set the standard for durability in the industrial environment. The DUR-A-LITE Industrial Machine and Work Light is designed specifically for the kind of abuse an ordinary light can not survive. Not only does the DUR-A-LITE withstand extreme shock and vibration but all the electronic components are contained with a virtually unbreakable outer tube to protect them from outside contaminants such as coolants and lubricants.
Contact Information
Inmark Enterprises, Inc.
Patrick Huxhold
574-970-1518
Contact
www.inmarkenterprises.com

