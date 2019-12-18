Sponsor Glenair Italia’s Presentation Released for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February.

Rome, Italy, December 18, 2019 -- The 4th Annual Network Centric Warfare Conference will be held on the 3rd – 4th February 2020, in Rome. Delegates will gain the exclusive opportunity to hear the unique perspectives of senior decision-makers on the vital subject of Network Centric Warfare, as well as exploring the strategic integration of networked platforms and military forces in order to achieve operational superiority

The latest brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/prcom7

SMi Group are delighted to have Glenair Italia sponsor, exhibit and speak at next year's event. Mr Andrew Murdoch, Global Business Development, Tactical Interconnect Products, Glenair will be presenting on 'Star Pan Mission Success', covering:

• Scalable Network Solutions
• Smart Power Management
• How the Mission Manager solves many issues today

Glenair is a global manufacturer of interconnect technology for high-reliability applications, such as the multiport STAR-PAN™ USB hub and power distribution systems, which are designed for maximum open-system compatibility incorporating Ethernet and USB data interfaces.

GSA compliant USB 2.0. STAR-PAN™ is both Nett warrior and NATO compatible. The STAR-PAN™ System is capable of smart charging and power distribution utilizing the broad range of current in-service military batteries, as well as Direct Current (DC) power sources.

Newly released STAR-PAN™ Mission-Manager adds on-the-fly device integration and hardware management to complex C4ISR systems. The STAR-PAN™ product line is an open architecture system and is compliant with the NATO standard.

Network Centric Warfare
3rd- 4th February 2020
Crowne Plaza St. Peter's Hotel & Spa
Rome, Italy

Sponsored by: Glenair Italia

