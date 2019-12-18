US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020.

The two-day event will bring together senior military leaders, project decision makers, technical experts and cutting-edge industry solution providers to discuss current projects and collaborate on future endeavours that will not only enhance maritime situational awareness, but also empower nations and commercial companies to better secure their interests.



Interested parties can register online at www.maritime-recon.com/prcom5



Commodore Pennington graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in Weapons and Systems Engineering, plus holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from The Fletcher School at Tufts University. Pennington is a lifetime Maritime Patrol aviator completing tours at VP-4, VP-30, VP-40, and command of VP-16 where he led the Navy’s maiden P-8A Poseidon deployment. His staff assignments include the Joint Staff, U.S. SEVENTH Fleet, the Bureau of Naval Personnel, and the Director, Air Warfare for the Chief of Naval Operations.



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Commodore Pennington will be presenting “Evaluating the Maritime ISR Operations of Task Force 67 and the Ability to Maintain Comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness,” which will cover:



· Assessing the Airborne ISR operations of Task Force 67 and the capability to ensure situational awareness at sea for US and allied partners

· Enhancing navy and air interoperability in the Mediterranean with regards to reconnaissance and surveillance to maximise operational effectiveness

· Encouraging greater interoperability among allied partners and information sharing to pool resources, reduce inefficiencies, and maximise coverage



The full event details and speaker line up are available to view on the event website at: www.maritime-recon.com/prcom5



Sponsor

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsor: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems | MAXAR | Windward



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email at smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6000 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

Conference: 5th – 6th February 2020

Workshop: 4th February 2020

Crowne Plaza Rome - St. Peter’s Hotel

Rome, Italy

#maritimerecosmi



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



www.maritime-recon.com/prcom5



