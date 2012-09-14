Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Arken.legal Press Release

New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan.

Westerham, Kent, United Kingdom, December 15, 2019 --(



Arken Acquire has two key uses:



- Data capture: Email an Arken Acquire link to clients for direct data capture into Arken Professional. When the information has been submitted, the client is automatically created in the Client Manager and the remaining data can be imported into the Will document when you start drafting. To further assist, the answers change the Will questionnaire and make certain fields mandatory to prompt your questioning of the client, based on their answers. For example, if they say they own or have a share in a business, business interests will be ticked in important matters and business executors, business property relief trusts and gifting of business interests will be available throughout the questionnaire.



- Lead generation: A highly effective tool that can sit on your website and social media channels, gathering lead data that also filters through into your Arken Professional account.



“We’re thrilled to be releasing this product into the industry,” explains Arken.legal (UK) Ltd MD, Dave Newick. “Arken Acquire is a game-changer. It will streamline and strengthen your client service, tighten up your internal data processes and become an incredibly important lead generation tool for your business. Save time, improve efficiency, grow your business.”



You can book a demo of Arken Acquire via the Arken.legal website: https://arken.legal/uk/more/arken-acquire



For further details on this new product and other new time-saving Private Client business tools:

Tel: +44(0)1732 867 792

Email: info@arken.legal

Follow: @ArkenLegal



Notes to Editor:



Jenny Lambert

01732 867 792



https://arken.legal



