Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Receive press releases from Psychological Associates: By Email RSS Feeds: Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series

Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, December 18, 2019 --(



Event speakers include Cedric Cobb, President of Best Wardrobe Solutions; Jim Eberlin, CEO of TopOPPS; and Christopher Swenson, Vice President and General Counsel of Varsity Tutors. They will share their journeys, lessons learned, and best practices to succeed.



The monthly series is hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.



Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. St. Louis, MO, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled “Entrepreneurship in the St. Louis Region.” The program will be held Thurs., March 5 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber located at One Metropolitan Square.Event speakers include Cedric Cobb, President of Best Wardrobe Solutions; Jim Eberlin, CEO of TopOPPS; and Christopher Swenson, Vice President and General Counsel of Varsity Tutors. They will share their journeys, lessons learned, and best practices to succeed.The monthly series is hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. Contact Information Psychological Associates

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Psychological Associates