PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Psychological Associates

Press Release

Receive press releases from Psychological Associates: By Email RSS Feeds:

Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series


Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, December 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled “Entrepreneurship in the St. Louis Region.” The program will be held Thurs., March 5 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber located at One Metropolitan Square.

Event speakers include Cedric Cobb, President of Best Wardrobe Solutions; Jim Eberlin, CEO of TopOPPS; and Christopher Swenson, Vice President and General Counsel of Varsity Tutors. They will share their journeys, lessons learned, and best practices to succeed.

The monthly series is hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.

Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.
Contact Information
Psychological Associates
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
Contact
www.q4solutions.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Psychological Associates
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help