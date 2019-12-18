Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States

Press Releases Eqodry USA Press Release

Elon, NC, December 18, 2019 --



The open cell structure of Eqodry® - pronounced E-Co-Dri - allows water to pass through for zero water retention and fast drying times, which makes it perfect for outdoor furniture and marine applications where moisture can shorten the foam’s lifespan. Eqodry is fire retardant and protected from mold, fungi and bacteria by Ultra-Fresh®* antimicrobial, which is incorporated during the manufacturing process. Ultra-Fresh keeps the foam fresh, clean and odor free.



Eqodry is manufactured in four qualities - soft, medium, firm and super-firm - to meet comfort requirements for a variety of applications. The foam is available in precut buns/blocks and slices, as semi-finished cushions and pillows, and also by weight in a mixed crushed foam option. Eqodry comes with a limited five-year warranty.



“We're looking forward to bringing Eqodry to the U.S. market,” said Eqodry USA’s Sales Director James Briggs. “We think it offers durability and performance advantages for marine and outdoor furniture manufacturers.”



At Eqodry, “What’s Inside Matters.”



To learn more about Eqodry, visit www.EqodryUSA.com.



Also, visit Eqodry USA in booth 35 at the Marine Fabricators Conference in Daytona Beach, January 9-11, 2020. Eqodry foam will be featured as part of the live demonstration Budsin Electric Boat Project during the conference.



