Textiles News
Seamless news about the design, production and distribution of yarn, cloth and clothing. Discover news about specialty and industrial fabrics, medical textiles and non-woven materials, including surgical and protective apparel, geosynthetics and home and office furnishings. Find the latest news on textile mills, supply chain management, innovations, emerging brands, company news and products and services for the textile industry.
DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials. - June 26, 2026 - MycoWorks
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
The Embroidery Source Relocates Operations to Oklahoma City
The Embroidery Source, the leading supplier of commercial embroidery supplies, officially announced the relocation of its primary warehouse and fulfillment operations from North Carolina to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Oklahoma City. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the... - May 14, 2026 - The Embroidery Source
AccuQuilt Introduces GO! Grizzly™ Dies, Expanding Cutting Capacity for High-Volume Quilters
AccuQuilt announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new high-capacity die category designed exclusively for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. Featuring larger 13" x 24" die boards, GO! Grizzly dies can cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies. The launch includes individual dies and starter bundles aimed at quilters, quilt groups and makers producing projects at scale. - May 12, 2026 - AccuQuilt
Rush Order Tees Sets Sustainability Benchmark, Powering More Than 75% of Its Operations with Sprawling Solar Infrastructure
Rush Order Tees, a leading national provider of custom apparel and on-demand printing services, has completed installation of a large-scale solar canopy that will power its 63,000-square-foot production facility with renewable energy. With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to... - February 14, 2026 - Rush Order Tees
iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services
iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights. - December 10, 2025 - iFyber
YURiNOX Workwear Announces Black Friday Catalogue
YURiNOX Workwear has launched its Black Friday catalogue, running from November 17 to November 30, 2025. The collection emphasizes durability, comfort, and protection with a range of high-quality workwear, including overalls, vests, bibs, and footwear. Known for its engineering expertise, YURiNOX designs tear-resistant, water-resistant apparel and footwear built to withstand tough conditions. The line also features customizable options to meet diverse business needs. - November 29, 2025 - Yurinox Workwear
Massachusetts Fashion Brand ChicNiCity Debuts “Muah!” Collection at Lagos Fashion Week
ChicNiCity’s “Muah!” collection, founded by Nigerian-American designer Boye Asenuga, shines at Lagos Fashion Week, highlighting the brand’s fusion of heritage, contemporary style, and global influence. - November 24, 2025 - ChicNiCity
Father-Daughter Duo Launch Vottera, Regenerative Organic Certified® Cotton Apparel Brand Supporting 432 Indigenous Farmers in India
Father-daughter duo Vik and Vizan Giri launch Vottera, a new Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) apparel brand under Gallant International, expanding Terra Thread’s ethical, traceable-to-the-last-mile mission. Made from ROC™ cotton grown by 432 Indigenous farmers in India, Vottera offers eco-friendly essentials like hoodies and T-shirts, promoting regenerative organic farming that restores soil health and helps with carbon sequestration. - October 23, 2025 - Gallant International Inc.
AccuQuilt Introduces First New Fabric Cutter in More Than a Decade
AccuQuilt has launched the GO! Bolt™ Electric Fabric Cutter, its first new cutter since 2014. Lightweight at under 10 pounds, the portable machine cuts fabric up to 10 times faster than rotary methods and is compatible with 375+ GO! dies. Designed for quilters balancing limited space and time, the GO! Bolt includes built-in handles, a custom backpack option, and accessories that expand its portability. - October 01, 2025 - AccuQuilt
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist. - September 02, 2025 - Rubber B LCC
Diamond Knitland Expands Global Knitwear Distribution with Sustainable Cashmere, Wool, and Yak Wool Collections from Nepal
Diamond Knitland, a Nepal-based knitwear manufacturer, announces the expansion of its global distribution network. With a workforce of 90% women, the company introduces sustainable collections of cashmere sweaters, wool jackets, pashmina scarves, bamboo knitwear, and yak wool blankets—designed for wholesale, boutiques, and private labels worldwide. - August 21, 2025 - Diamond Knitland
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity
Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling. - July 18, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Interlink Commerce Revolutionizes ASN Creation with New Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface
This enhancement simplifies the complex process of building ASNs by allowing users to visually and intuitively structure their shipments. The main benefits highlighted are a significant reduction in errors, a faster workflow, and the ability to effortlessly meet the diverse and complex requirements of trading partners, ultimately saving time and preventing costly chargebacks. - July 15, 2025 - Interlink Commerce, Inc.
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
InkProducts Inc. Launches New EcoTank Sublimation Conversion Kit for Epson Printers
Many users report clogging, high ink costs, and limited control with major sublimation printers. InkProducts’ EcoTank Conversion Kits offer a better solution—turning Epson EcoTank models into reliable sublimation printers with refillable tanks, piezo printheads, and flexible ink options. - June 14, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
Minimalism and Femininity Top Global Trends in the Business of Women’s Clothes and Fashion Along with Back to Work and Tariffs and New Styles
WomensClothes.com releases Spring 2025 State of the Industry Report. Highlights cover Back to Work, Tariffs and Return to Real Life. WomensClothes.com launches as the industry portal for Women's Clothes, a trillion dollar global market. - June 03, 2025 - WomensClothes.com
Accurex Introduces BendingStudio XT for Seamless Integration and Advanced Workflow Automation in Tube Manufacturing
Accurex announces BendingStudio XT12, a cutting-edge software that automates and optimizes tube manufacturing. Seamlessly integrated with the 2025 TubeInspect system, XT12 enables real-time part correction, reduces waste, and ensures consistent quality. Supporting over 45 bender brands, it boosts efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and eMobility. - May 15, 2025 - Accurex Measure
Universal Fiber Systems Appoints Jonathan Craig as New Chief Executive Officer
Universal Fiber Systems℠, LLC, a global leader in high-quality synthetic fiber production and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. - May 12, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Adirelounge Launches "Spring Oasis Collection" — A Celebration of Color, Culture, and Sustainable Textiles
Adirelounge, a Nigerian-French textile company championing the preservation of indigenous dyeing traditions, proudly introduces the Spring Oasis Collection — a soulful range of hand-dyed Adire textiles crafted for fashion, accessory, and interior brands seeking ethical and culturally meaningful materials. - April 19, 2025 - Adire Lounge
Universal Fibers(R) Announces Latest Investment Into Japanese Market
Universal Fibers, Inc. is delighted to announce its latest facility, now operating in Japan. - March 01, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
New 120v Hotronix Dual Air Fusion Creates Opportunity for More Decorators
Stahls' Hotronix announces the 120v model of the industry-leading Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press, now available in addition to the existing 240v model. This new voltage offering is a significant advancement to the Hotronix® Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press,making maximized heat printing more accessible to a wider range of apparel decorators, small businesses, and print shops of all sizes. - November 09, 2024 - Stahls'
Matrimoney Unveils Extensive Collection of Over 40 Hat Colorways, Announces Upcoming Apparel Line
Matrimoney, the Dallas-inspired streetwear brand, offers over 40 unique hat colorways, including snapbacks, truckers, and dad hats, perfect for repping your city with style. Known for its iconic DTX logo, Matrimoney blends quality craftsmanship with bold designs. Visit mtrmny.co to explore the collection and stay tuned for the upcoming launch of their apparel line, featuring t-shirts, hoodies, and more. - October 04, 2024 - MATRIMONEY LLC
Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter. - September 25, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Introducing Snowfall® by Burmatex®, the Latest in Sustainable Flooring Featuring Thrive® Matter Yarns by Universal Fibers®
Introduction of the newest flooring collection by Burmatex, snowfall. Sustainable carpet collection featuring certified carbon negative nylon fibre by Universal Fibers. - September 12, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Exceptional Team Members Honored at Carlton Senior Living's "Best of the Best" Awards
Carlton Senior Living, a leading provider of senior care services in Northern California, held a prestigious "Best of the Best" awards ceremony to honor its exceptional team members. This year, the event took place at The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton, California. The ceremony acknowledged the outstanding contributions of Carlton's dedicated employees, who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional care for residents and their families. - July 26, 2024 - Carlton Senior Living
Stahls’ Hosts Global Company Meeting
Stahls’ recently held its biannual Global Meeting in Dillingen, Germany with over 40 members of its leadership team from four continents. - July 26, 2024 - Stahls'
Accurex Measurement Unveils All New LYNX2: Elevating Automated Visual Inspection for Large Assembly Manufacturing
Accurex Measurement, a leading precision measurement and inspection solutions provider, proudly announces the launch of the LYNX2 visual inspection system. LYNX2, named after its advanced capabilities and feline-like precision, is designed to transform the landscape of automated machine vision... - May 30, 2024 - Accurex Measure
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Connor Garnett Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Connor Garnett. - April 25, 2024 - Lamour Group
A4 Sportswear Makes Massive Move to Sustainable Apparel
A4, a long time sports apparel manufacturer, is making a massive move to sustainable apparel by shifting most of its styles to recycled polyester...and not charging its customers a penny more. - April 17, 2024 - A4
Ninja Transfers Announces Launch of Ninja PrintHouse to Offer Full Customization Service with BlindShip
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel, announced the launch of Ninja Printhouse. This new service allows promotional product distributors (PPD's) and other custom apparel resellers to streamline their business by rushing any size custom apparel order, blind... - February 21, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
ShirtSpace Announces Its Biggest Giveaway in Company History: Free Shipping Sweepstakes
ShirtSpace's Free Shipping Sweepstakes, running from October 18 to December 31, 2023, offers customers the chance to win incredible prizes, including a lifetime of free shipping, in a show of gratitude to their supportive community. - October 19, 2023 - ShirtSpace
Uniform Manufacturers Launches Plastic-Free Workwear
Now build positive brand awareness with plastic-free workwear with Uniform Manufacturers. - May 17, 2023 - Uniform Manufacturer
Procolored's DTF Printer: A Sustainable Approach to Textile Printing
Procolored, a leader in digital textile printing, advances sustainable and healthy practices with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The printer uses eco-friendly, human-safe inks and powders free of hazardous air pollutants and low in volatile organic compounds. Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing optimizes water and ink usage, reducing waste. The printer's high-quality, vibrant prints and safety measures make it a top choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. - May 13, 2023 - Procolored
Free Country Hits 55 Million Plastic Bottles Saved from Landfills
Free Country, the outdoor clothing company, is proud to announce their FreeCycle® collection featuring Repreve® recycled materials has saved more than 55 million plastic bottles from landfills since its launch in 2019. This milestone represents a significant step towards Free Country's goal... - May 05, 2023 - Free Country
Inktavo and ROQ.US Announces Partnership to Advance the Apparel Decoration Industry
Inktavo, a provider of software solutions for the apparel decoration industry, and ROQ.US, a provider of automated digital & screen printing equipment, have joined forces to bring new innovation and inspire unseen growth to the field, further reinforcing both companies as key players in the... - March 02, 2023 - ROQ.US
3M to Showcase Its Latest Thinsulate Insulation Products Alongside Innovators Sunfeng Textile and Rico Lee at Première Vision Paris
3M will showcase its latest insulation textile innovations including 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation and 3M™ Thinsulate™ Xerogel Insulation alongside Sunfeng Textile and Rico Lee at Première Vision Paris, which takes place Feb. 7-9 at Paris Nord... - February 09, 2023 - 3M Thinsulate
Trizar® Technology Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
Fast Company Magazine List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. - December 23, 2022 - Clean Textile Technology
New Art Print Pure Silk Pillowcase Launches for Winter
Introducing Mayfairsilk's new sustainably produced Damask print silk pillowcase. Soft grey in a watercolour style on an Ivory background adds a touch of elegance to the bedroom. Designed in Mayfair London and printed using certified non-toxic dyes onto 25 momme Grade 6A Mulberry Silk with a matte finish. This all-natural breathable silk is thermoregulating and doesn't strip the natural moisture and oils out of hair and skin like cotton does. - November 17, 2022 - Mayfairsilk
Toxin Free USA Sues REI Outdoor Clothing Company for Kids’ Jackets Allegedly Containing PFAS Chemicals
Toxin Free USA, a nonprofit dedicated to consumer protection and education, filed a lawsuit against Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI), an outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, alleging deceptive marketing of its Kids’ Rainwall Rain Jackets. REI represents itself as a company where with... - November 10, 2022 - GMO/Toxin Free USA
Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in the Growing Market for Sports Turf
Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction. - November 02, 2022 - Act Global
Showroom for Black Emerging Designers - Official Grand Opening
Pink Maison, the prestigious luxury showroom that offers student designer scholarships and provide exposure to emerging designers, announced its official Grand Opening in Downtown Atlanta. - September 13, 2022 - Pink Maison
Princessly Changes Landscape of Wholesale Dresses for Girls with New Program
The company is renowned for its magnificent flower girl dresses, girl’s formal outfits, and girl’s wedding dresses. - August 21, 2022 - Princessly
BDA Advises Navis on Sale of Texon to Coats
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Navis Capital Partners (“Navis”), has agreed to sell its stake in Torque Group International Fortune (“Texon”) to Coats Group plc (“Coats”), the world’s leading thread manufacturer, for US$237m. Texon is... - July 06, 2022 - BDA Partners Ltd
New Integrated Controls Streamline Essential Force Measurement
Mark-10 introduces the Series F family of force testers for quality control and process monitoring in manufacturing, research, and engineering applications. Suitable for diverse uses in the medical device, packaging, automotive, aerospace, and other industries, the Series F family integrates... - June 21, 2022 - Mark-10 Corporation
BDA Advises Hop Lun on Sale of Controlling Stake to Platinum Equity
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, the leading global intimate wear solutions provider, Hop Lun, has signed a definitive agreement to sell a controlling stake to Platinum Equity. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed during the... - June 21, 2022 - BDA Partners Ltd