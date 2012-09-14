PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020. The open cell structure of Eqodry® - pronounced... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA

Space Selling Fast at Gartex Texprocess India 2020 – Mumbai Edition This is the first time Gartex Texprocess India, held annually in New Delhi, is coming to Mumbai. - November 30, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Gempler's Personalization Service Launches New Workwear from Top Brands Gempler’s has expanded its offering of top-branded workwear available for embroidery or heat-press personalization services. The addition of new brands and styles from Columbia, Under Armour, Carhartt, Dickies, Wrangler and more means outdoor professionals can now personalize the performance and advanced-technology workwear they need to get the job done in any weather condition. - November 17, 2019 - Gempler's

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

BenQ Materials Presents PFC-Free Microporous Technology, Applications at PERFORMANCE DAYS 2019 BenQ Materials Crop. attended to PERFOMANCE DAYS - Functional Fabric Fair, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology and applications to manufacturers and brands in the functional textile industry who source latest fabrics, accessories, trends, and innovations. With a PFC-free nanoporous membrane... - November 14, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

Stylishly Hip Textiles from Concertex Introducing Deflect - A mod performance fabric. - November 03, 2019 - Concertex

BenQ Materials Displays PFC-Free Microporous Technology at FFF Portland 2019 BenQ Materials Corp. will attend to Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2019, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology for the first time in the U.S. to connect performance and sports brands from all over the globe. The technology uses a nanoporous membrane to turn textiles into waterproof, breathable... - October 24, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Captivating Design and Innovation from Concertex An ultrasonically embossed polyurethane joins fall collection. - October 03, 2019 - Concertex

Mantua Manufacturing Announces Rebrand to Rize Industry-leading bedding support manufacturer Mantua Mfg. Co. recently completed a rebrand to become Rize and is "reawakening the idea of comfort" for their customers. - September 20, 2019 - Rize

Concertex Includes Sunbrella Contract Textiles in Fall Collection Marble and Granite join the growing line of high-performance fabrics. - September 05, 2019 - Concertex

Fall 2019 Topo Collection from Concertex A collection inspired by the forces that shape our natural world. - August 08, 2019 - Concertex

Denim Wrapped Car at Gartex Texprocess India 2019 to Highlight India as World’s Second Largest Producer of Denim Gartex Texprocess India is set to bring leading textile and garment machinery companies under one roof and will feature country’s first denim wrapped car highlighting denim fabric manufacturing as a sunrise industry in India. - August 08, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Eminent Speakers at Denim Talks to Discuss "Circularity" The country’s largest event in the denim industry - the Denim Show, held alongside Gartex Texprocess India, will see the coming together of some of the most reputed personalities in the industry for a series of discussions at the conference "Denim Talks." - August 04, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Raymond Bollinger Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Raymond Bollinger of Point Richmond, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of upholstery and soft goods manufacturing and installation. About Raymond Bollinger Raymond... - July 23, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bison Production Company Announces Its New Bison Life Safety Awareness Blog Bison Production Company and its brands Safe Handler, Kleen Handler, Kleen Chef, Zayaan Health, Bison Life and Popular Life's main vision is to provide safety products across industries and every household. - July 17, 2019 - Bison Production Company

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

GALE Pacific Launches Commercial DualShade® 350 Globally GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings Mitchell Chi on Board as General Manager to Expand Its Focus on Fashion & Retail in North America Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG), a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise, announced today that it has brought on board Mitchell Chi as General Manager for Americas for the Fashion & Retail and Manufacturing verticals. Mr. Chi, former Senior Director - Retail... - June 15, 2019 - ICCG

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

Concertex Previews Topo Collection at NeoCon 2019 Design Director Aaron Mensik introduces first collection with the edgy, bold brand. - May 10, 2019 - Concertex

BenQ Materials Introduces Innovative and Eco AirySektor Technology at Performance Days Functional Fabric Fair 2019 BenQ Materials, an innovator in materials science, participates in the Performance Days Functional Fabric Fair 2019 and displays its eco AirySektor Technology which provides extreme breathability and superior waterproofness for textiles. AirySektor Technology is a revolutionary eco-solution which is... - May 08, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

OnPoint Manufacturing Named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand personalized apparel manufacturing, announced today their most recent honor being named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network held their annual... - May 02, 2019 - OnPoint Manufacturing

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

My Custom Tailor & Bespoke Custom Suits and Shirts for Men and Women Stands Apart in Their Commitment to Equality and Environmental Conservation My Custom Tailor's mission is to provide a custom tailoring alternative to ill-fitting, off-the-rack clothing for men and women. Company Motto: Provide excellent quality, superior customer service, expert workmanship, and great value. - April 01, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Unique.Fashion Launches Today in Collaboration with OnPoint Manufacturing and the Fashion Institute of Technology's FIT/Infor DTech Lab Unique.Fashion launches today in collaboration with OnPoint Manufacturing (OPM) and the Fashion Institute of Technology's FIT/Infor DTech Lab. This extraordinary partnership will lay the groundwork for FIT to launch its own branded lines of apparel and accessories. FIT will develop a brand and a series... - March 28, 2019 - OnPoint Manufacturing

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven carpets,... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka

Look Forward to More in Denim Show @ Gartex 2019 The second edition of the unrivaled exhibition on and about the denim industry will offer an enhanced experience for its exhibitors and visitors. - February 19, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Denim Show Announces Sponsors; Gears Up for 2019 Edition Several key players in the denim industry have offered support to the much-hyped show that is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 10-12 August, 2019. - February 19, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Gartex Announces an Exclusive Segment for Intimate Wear in 2019 Edition The new addition called Innerwear Manufac Zone will specifically cater to the requirements and aspirations of various stakeholders in the ever-growing innerwear manufacturing industry. - February 18, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Say “I Do” in a Tailor-Made Suit from My Custom Tailor Prepare for the wedding season with bespoke garments from custom tailors with 3 generations of experience. One of the most important events of life deserves clothing to match; Do it without breaking the bank! - February 15, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

ICCG and Infor Partner as Diamond Sponsors for the 4th Anniversary Celebration of CIO KLUB Coimbatore Chapter Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG), a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise and Infor Gold Channel Partner announced today that, they will be Diamond Level Joint Sponsors of the 4th Anniversary celebration of the CIO KLUB Coimbatore Chapter. This event will take... - February 07, 2019 - ICCG

TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market. Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to grow... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

India Laundry Show Paves Its Way Into Gartex 2019 The upcoming edition of the garment and textile machinery show will now incorporate laundry show for showcasing solutions for laundry, drycleaning & textile care industry. - December 17, 2018 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

Aaron Jackson Named CEO of Won.House and Its Waterless Kinetic Colorization™ Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan. "This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first series... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters

OnPoint Manufacturing Announces Partnership with Vesta Studio OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, today announced an exciting new partnership with Vesta Studio to produce their high-end women's wear. Vesta Studio works closely with OnPoint Manufacturing to provide high-quality, sustainable women's wear. This partnership... - October 23, 2018 - OnPoint Manufacturing

New Custom Embroidered Patches for Hats Offers Additional Pricing Options for WholesaleHats.com Buyers Wholesale Hats new line of patch products offers an additional cost-saving option for groups and organizations purchasing customized hats in bulk. - October 12, 2018 - Wholesale Hats

TaraSafe Announces Participation in the 2018 NSC Expo TaraSafe, the largest manufacturer of Flame Resistant Clothing from India, today announced its participation in NSC Expo 2018, one of the world’s largest safety events in North America. This three-day event will be held on October 22-24, 2018, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston,... - October 05, 2018 - Tarasafe

OnPoint Manufacturing Announces Partnership with Above Par Ladies Activewear OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc.,an innovative leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, today announced a partnership with Above Par Ladies Activewear to produce their women’s golf skirt activewear line. Through this cooperative effort, Above Par Ladies Activewear is working closely with OnPoint... - September 13, 2018 - OnPoint Manufacturing

Durability Meets Design with Concertex’s Silicone Hybrid Products Dedicated to material innovation, the new collection releases Journey and Moonlets. - September 07, 2018 - Concertex

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Acquisition Opportunity for Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, announces the availability of its patent portfolio for acquisition. The company’s intellectual property is beneficial to fabrics and... - September 06, 2018 - The Sweet Living Group