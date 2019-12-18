North Bay Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines

Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

San Francisco-area interstate mover, North Bay Moving & Storage is now an official agent for National Van Lines.

Broadview, IL, December 18, 2019 --(



The San Rafael, CA-based mover celebrates its centennial this year - that’s 100 years of serving the North Bay area in the San Francisco region. Owner Robert Brasil’s history with the company doesn’t go back that far, but he does have an impressive list of moving-and-storage credentials.



A former manager with United Parcel Service for 10 years, Brasil seized upon the opportunity when he and his investment-minded partners learned North Bay M&S was available for purchase.



“I thought working for myself would be a nice change,” Brasil recalled, “and also building something that will help my family’s and employees’ well-being. I wanted to create a place where people want to work.”



A one-time on-road supervisor and dispatcher, Brasil knows the relocation business from several perspectives. The thing that most excites him about the moving industry is providing his customers with a source of stability: “It’s rewarding to help others during a stressful time in their lives.”



“Robert intuitively understands the needs of individuals and families moving locally or long-distance,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “We could tell right away his business philosophy falls in line with NVL’s motto of ‘we make moving easy.’”



Brasil appreciates National Van Lines’ family feel and individualized approach to its coast-to-coast roster of moving agents.



“I was looking for a van line that would help support my company and not just treat us as a number,” he said. “I expect National Van Lines will help our growth and not just give us a number to hit. I know they’ll help develop us and give us much-needed support.”



For more information, contact North Bay Moving & Storage: 415.479.5515

Website: nationalvanlines.com/movers/california/san-rafael/north-bay-moving-storage

Email: robert@northbaymoving.com

Mail: 4238 Redwood Hwy., Ste. A, San Rafael, CA 94903



About National Van Lines

About National Van Lines

We make moving easy. Evolving from a circa 1900 Chicago pony-and-wagon operation to a 1929 motorized interstate mover to today's globe-spanning long-distance relocation experts, National Van Lines excels at providing stress-reducing residential/commercial relocation and storage solutions. Whether your move is big or small, we handle it all with nationally recognized customer service, award-winning drivers and unparalleled attention to detail. Our cross-country moving company holds a Better Business Bureau A+ rating.

Deidra Pierson

708-450-2945



www.nationalvanlines.com



