Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC

“Evans & Chastain is a well-known firm in the local real estate sector, and we are extremely excited for this opportunity to expand our team and reach in the Texas market,” says Chris Masters, Houston Managing Shareholder. “Our shared commitment in delivering exceptional client service is what will help us continue serving as trusted advisors to his deeply-rooted client base as well as leaders in the marketplace.” Houston, TX, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren Mayhew name effective immediately.Furthering Doeren Mayhew’s national growth initiative, this transaction not only expands the firm’s presence in the Houston market but also extends its service offering in the real estate sector. Since its founding in 1992, Evans & Chastain LLC has offered tax, audit and business advisory services for homebuilders and real estate professionals and developers across the Texas region.“When this transaction was initiated, a key factor taken into account was whether this was the right solution, not only for our clients, but for our employees as well. I’m confident that working with a globally recognized firm like Doeren Mayhew, we will be able to introduce new service capabilities and resources to our clients beyond our current capacity,” said Robert Chastain, co-founder of Evans & Chastain.All personnel will become Doeren Mayhew employees, while Chastain will continue his involvement with Doeren Mayhew on a consulting basis, assisting the firm’s real estate clients in areas such as deal structuring and analysis, market assessments and financial operations.“Evans & Chastain is a well-known firm in the local real estate sector, and we are extremely excited for this opportunity to expand our team and reach in the Texas market,” says Chris Masters, Houston Managing Shareholder. “Our shared commitment in delivering exceptional client service is what will help us continue serving as trusted advisors to his deeply-rooted client base as well as leaders in the marketplace.” Contact Information Doeren Mayhew

