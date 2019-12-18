Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Desert Foothills Theater Press Release

Foothills Community Foundation Invites Community to January Events at the Holland Center

Scottsdale, AZ, December 18, 2019 --(



Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building B, Scottsdale. Many programs are free but check the website for more details, to register and for additional programs and classes, www.azfcf.org.



- Friday, Jan. 3, 10 a.m. to Noon, “Art, Coffee, and Conversation”

Curious about the backstory of an art piece or why artists choose the materials they use to create? Come on the first Friday of every month, Oct. to May, to question, think, discuss, and to share some laughter.



- Tuesday, Jan. 7 and 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m., “Waging Peace in the 20th Century”

The aim of this two-week course is to confront myths and misconceptions about peace activism in modern American history.



- Wednesday, Jan. 8, 9-11 a.m., "Morning Joe with TED®"

Start the day with hot coffee and cool topics. January's topic is MEDIA: Deepfake Technology -- Is seeing really believing? Can the internet be made less toxic? $5 payable at the door.



- Thursday, Jan. 9, 1-2:30 p.m., “AnthroBites: Mini Classes on Anthropology Topics”

This is the first in a series of eight stand-alone mini classes on topics in Anthropology. It is intended as an awareness class, to expose students to the diversity of lifeways and beliefs that are mainstays of different cultures around the world. Week One: Culture



- Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Metal Embossing: Frame”

In this workshop, using a simple tool kit, students will learn the basics of Repujado - the fine art of Metal Embossing. This is not a kit class; each student's artwork will be unique! As a finishing touch, students may choose to colorize using Alcohol Inks. Instruction and inks will be provided by instructor.



- Thursday, Jan. 16, 1-2:30 p.m., “AnthroBites: Mini Classes on Anthropology Topics.” Second in a series of eight on “Ritual.”



- Monday, Jan. 20, 4-5 p.m., “Investing Basics”

Steve Hatcher will be presenting quite a few great methods that students can use to maximize your investments. He will discuss asset allocation, Wall Street, and the basics of portfolio construction.



- Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to noon, “Understanding Grief and Mourning.”

Grief and loss can be overwhelming experiences, but the more people know about what to expect, the less frightening it is. Presented by Hospice of the Valley.



- Thursday, Jan. 23, 1-2:30 p.m., “AnthroBites: Mini Classes on Anthropology Topics.” Third in a series of eight on “Kinship.”



- Thursdays Jan. 23 to March 5, 4-5 p.m., “Visual Arts Series 2020”



- Thursday, Jan. 30, 1-2:30 p.m., “AnthroBites: Mini Classes on Anthropology Topics.” Fourth in a series of eight on “Shamans and Healers.”



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



azfcf.org



