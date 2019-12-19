PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SMi Group

Press Release

New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020


SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April.

London, United Kingdom, December 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group are pleased to announce that a new speaker has been confirmed for Defence Aviation Safety, which is set to convene in London on the 23rd and 24th of April 2020.

With safety being a key priority for those in the military aviation domain, the two-day event provides the opportunity for senior military leaders and defence experts from government and industry to come together to discuss how aviation safety can be optimised.

Given this, the latest addition to the speaker line-up, Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD, will be presenting a crucial briefing on “Addressing the Safety Challenges of Unmanned Systems: DE&S Priorities and Perspectives.”

The presentation will cover:
· Creating safety standards for current and future unmanned systems
· Planning for complex mission sets and varied airspace requirements
· An update on DE&S plans for greater safety oversight of Unmanned Systems
· Working with industry to ensure success

Timothy Rowntree is just one of many defence experts set to speak at Defence Aviation Safety. The conference aims to provide a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to meet and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability, making it a key event for those in the field.

The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at:
http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5

Defence Aviation Safety Conference
23rd – 24th April 2020
London, UK

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Lauren Pears
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5

