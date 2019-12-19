New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April.

London, United Kingdom, December 19, 2019



With safety being a key priority for those in the military aviation domain, the two-day event provides the opportunity for senior military leaders and defence experts from government and industry to come together to discuss how aviation safety can be optimised.



Given this, the latest addition to the speaker line-up, Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD, will be presenting a crucial briefing on “Addressing the Safety Challenges of Unmanned Systems: DE&S Priorities and Perspectives.”



The presentation will cover:

· Creating safety standards for current and future unmanned systems

· Planning for complex mission sets and varied airspace requirements

· An update on DE&S plans for greater safety oversight of Unmanned Systems

· Working with industry to ensure success



Timothy Rowntree is just one of many defence experts set to speak at Defence Aviation Safety. The conference aims to provide a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to meet and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability, making it a key event for those in the field.



The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at:

http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5



Defence Aviation Safety Conference

23rd – 24th April 2020

London, UK



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom5



