Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings

Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 19, 2019 --(



It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable grounding screw point. Manual insertion of the polyamide cage nut is achieved through pre-punched holes and a tight join is ensured with high pressure teeth which break the panel coating.



The grounding cage nut (M6) may be included in its square cutout from front or rear without damage to the frame. Screw tightening from 3 to 8 Nm is achievable with a clamping range of from 1.0 to 4.0mm sheet thickness. An installation and operation video of the grounding cage nut can be viewed at www.fdb.co.uk/grounding-cage-nut.



Further information on the grounding cage nut available from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/fasteners-and-joiners/cage-nut. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Find the latest information and news on the FDB blog – www.fdbnews.co.uk

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/fasteners-and-joiners/cage-nut



