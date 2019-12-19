Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Boone Center, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: BCI Announces CARF International Accreditation for Newest Program

Nonprofit achieves three-year accreditation for nearly year-old vocational training facility.

St. Louis, MO, December 19, 2019 --(



This is the first accreditation that the nearly one-year-old BCI Skills Center has earned. BCI’s other services - including its Organizational Employment and Community Employment programs - were also reaccredited for the next three years. All of BCI’s programs serve adults with disabilities.



BCI Skills Center is a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility that partners with local businesses to create custom programs and, upon graduation, students move directly into the integrated workforce where they earn a competitive wage. Founded in Jan. of 2019, the BCI Skills Center currently has three vocational programs including Salesforce, manufacturing, and hospitality/housekeeping. Six classes are currently in progress or completed with a total of nine graduates to date.



The CARF accreditation process involves a rigorous peer review process, as well as an on-site visit to ensure programs are measurable and accountable. Founded in 1966, CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve their quality.



“We are very proud of this recent accomplishment because it highlights the strength of our organization’s newest program,” said BCI’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Spielberg. “CARF’s accreditation attests to the transparency and accountability of our Skills Center, and this is extremely relevant to both our stakeholders and our community.”



Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. St. Louis, MO, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) recently received three-year accreditation for its BCI Skills Center by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International. CARF assures a commitment to program and service quality with a focus on the satisfaction of those served.This is the first accreditation that the nearly one-year-old BCI Skills Center has earned. BCI’s other services - including its Organizational Employment and Community Employment programs - were also reaccredited for the next three years. All of BCI’s programs serve adults with disabilities.BCI Skills Center is a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility that partners with local businesses to create custom programs and, upon graduation, students move directly into the integrated workforce where they earn a competitive wage. Founded in Jan. of 2019, the BCI Skills Center currently has three vocational programs including Salesforce, manufacturing, and hospitality/housekeeping. Six classes are currently in progress or completed with a total of nine graduates to date.The CARF accreditation process involves a rigorous peer review process, as well as an on-site visit to ensure programs are measurable and accountable. Founded in 1966, CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve their quality.“We are very proud of this recent accomplishment because it highlights the strength of our organization’s newest program,” said BCI’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Spielberg. “CARF’s accreditation attests to the transparency and accountability of our Skills Center, and this is extremely relevant to both our stakeholders and our community.”Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. Contact Information Boone Center, Inc.

Dee Gerstenkorn

(636) 875-5245



www.boonecenter.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Boone Center, Inc.