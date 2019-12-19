Educational Class for Tampa Bay Real Estate Advisors in Downtown St. Petersburg

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Saint Petersburg, FL, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- With a growing number of residents in the Tampa Bay area, the importance of keeping homeowners and future homeowners properly informed is of utmost importance to luxury real estate firm Engel & Völkers. For this reason, Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area to ensure their real estate advisors are continually informed and equipped to help those looking to buy and sell real estate.On Tuesday, December 10 at Engel & Völkers St. Pete, located at 102 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair led December’s class to discuss tool and online resources provided by the brokerage to show homeowners how to accurately position homes to sell. Pattishall states, “We want to ensure our advisors are knowledgeable and trustworthy so sellers know exactly how we aim to help them achieve their goal of selling.”About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in more than 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



