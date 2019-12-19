FanFood to Donate 10,614 Meals to Feeding America ®

Press Releases FanFood, Inc. Press Release

FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is a modern mobile concession ordering and management platform at live event venues. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with live event venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood info@fanfoodapp.com. Chicago, IL, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- FanFood, a concessions management and mobile ordering platform at sports and live entertainment venues, announces the donation of more than 10,600 meals to Feeding America®.As part of Feeding America’s® 1 Billion Meals Challenge, FanFood is donating one meal for every order placed on the FanFood platform in order to expand Feeding America's® efforts to end hunger.FanFood is a member of the Feeding America Enterprise Society, which consists of businesses helping drive awareness on the issue of hunger. The 1 Billion Meals Challenge aims to provide 100 million meals per year through 2025 to families struggling with hunger.“Our team is focused on providing the VIP experience to all, and that doesn’t have boundaries,” said Carson Goodale, co-founder and CEO of FanFood. “With 40 million Americans not having access to nutritious food, it’s imperative we help how we can. The Feeding America team has been a great partner, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to contribute to this incredible cause.”For more information on FanFood, contact Heather Youkhana at hyoukhana@tkcpr.com, visit www.fanfoodapp.com or download the app to your phone. Available for both iOS and Android.FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is a modern mobile concession ordering and management platform at live event venues. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with live event venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood info@fanfoodapp.com. Contact Information FanFood, Inc.

