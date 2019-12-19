Kelley Kronenberg Named to 2020 Best Law Firms; U.S. News - Best Lawyers Recognizes Firm for Outstanding Results

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Fort Lauderdale, FL, December 19, 2019 --(



“We are honored that U.S. News – Best Lawyers has included Kelley Kronenberg in its most recent law firm rankings report,” said Michael Fichtel, Kelley Kronenberg CEO and Principal Partner. “We look forward to climbing even higher in the Tier standings in the years to come as we continue to grow, strengthen and augment our talented team.”



Firms included in the 2020 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive evaluations from clients and peers. Rankings indicate a high-quality law practice with significant range of legal experience and knowledge.



This recognition comes on the heels of several other accolades, including Forbes naming Kelley Kronenberg one of America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms of 2019. “It is no surprise that the industry is taking notice of Kelley Kronenberg,” Fichtel added. “The firm has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, and we are staffed with a dedicated group of lawyers whose skill sets are unsurpassed.”



Due to its substantial growth, Kelley Kronenberg recently built a new state-of-the-art, 35,000 square-foot headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. The office has a distinctive architectural design and advanced technological elements. Some of the highlights are a mock courtroom, a rooftop terrace, a café and workspaces thoughtfully curated to foster collaboration and client convenience. The new headquarters serves to accommodate the firm’s continued growth and allows the team to better serve its clients.



About Kelley Kronenberg

954-370-9970



www.kelleykronenberg.com



