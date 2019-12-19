Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. will speak at its webcast entitled, “Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial: Risk Mitigation Strategies You Must Know LIVE Webcast.”

New York, NY, December 19, 2019 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/implications-of-insurance-coverage-denial/



About Edward J. Currie, Jr.



Edward J. “Ned” Currie, Jr., is a Shareholder at Currie Johnson & Myers, PA, with offices in Jackson and Biloxi, Mississippi. Mr. Currie graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1976. He has spent his career in the courtroom representing the interests of insurers in complex insurance coverage matters and bad faith defense - as well as personal injury defense - having tried over 175 jury cases to verdict. Mr. Currie is the immediate Past President of the American College of Coverage and Extracontractual Counsel. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel and on the Mississippi Supreme Court Advisory Committee for the Rules of Civil Procedure. Mr. Currie is Past President of the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association which bestowed upon him its 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award, and Past President of the Mississippi Chapter of the Federal Bar Association. He is a member of the American Law Institute, International Association of Defense Counsel, and is a Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America. Mr. Currie was recognized by Corporate Intl Magazine as 2016 Mississippi Product Liability Attorney of the Year, by Best Lawyers as 2016 Mississippi Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Litigation-Defense, by International Global Law Experts as 2014 Mississippi Product Liability Lawyer of the Year, and by Best Lawyers as 2012 Mississippi Lawyer of the Year for Insurance Law. He also is listed by Super Lawyers in the Top 50: 2015 Mississippi Super Lawyers and was listed by the Mississippi Business Journal in the 2013 Top 10 Leaders in Law in Mississippi. Listed by the American Lawyer & Martindale Hubbell as a Top Rated Lawyer in Insurance, Mr. Currie has written and lectured widely on an array of insurance coverage issues.



About Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A.



The attorneys of Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A., handle a variety of cases in state and federal courts throughout the State of Mississippi and adjacent states. The firm regularly handles cases involving insurance coverage and bad faith defense, defense of personal injury, property, casualty, premises liability, products liability, medical mal practice, matters pertaining to health care facilities, as well as civil rights actions against local municipalities and counties. The firm also represents clients in defense of employment and discrimination cases. The firm was named as a Top 500 Go To Law Firm for 2013 and 2014. The firm was named as 2013 Law Firm of the Year i n Insurance Law for Mississippi and 2014 Product Liability Law Firm of the Year in Mississippi, by International Law Global Experts. The firm was named as a Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, Top Tier in the fields of persona l injury defense, medical mal practice-defense and insurance law for the years 20 I 0-2015. The firm has been listed for over 12 years by Best's as a recommended insurance law firm.



Event Synopsis:



With the shifting regulatory paradigm and emerging developments in the federal tax laws, companies are For the past years, insurance coverage is known to help consumers to financially recover from unforeseen circumstances. In the event of a tragedy, insurance coverage provides a contractual safety net and regulates what claims are needed to be paid and denied. However, as multiple of businesses and individuals who are submitting claims and seeking for coverage increases, in proportion, there are also numbers of coverage for billions of dollars, are being denied by insurance companies every day. This substantial claims could deliver negative implications to both varieties of businesses and livelihood.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments and strategies in Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial. Speakers will also present all the important issues surrounding this significant topic including risk mitigation strategies that every insured and business must be aware of.



Key topics include:



Insurance Coverage Denial – Overview

Factors that affect Coverage Denial

Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial

Notable Court Rulings and Decisions

Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



