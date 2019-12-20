Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vindico Press Release

Receive press releases from Vindico: By Email RSS Feeds: Vindico Celebrates 10,000 Stores by Opening Opportunity

To celebrate the opening of its 10,000th store Vindico has launched "Opening Opportunity," a business-for-good campaign that gives the opportunity of education for every brand opened. At the launch event, held at Waitrose & Partners at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, Vindico CEO & Managing Director, Richard Kim, announced that Vindico had given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India through its partnership with the social enterprise B1G1.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 20, 2019 --(



In celebration, Vindico has given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India to launch "Opening Opportunity," an initiative that gives the opportunity of education for every shop or restaurant that Vindico helps open.



Hitting this milestone reflects Vindico’s track record and passion for working with retail property developers and the businesses behind the brands that create a new shopping centre’s retail experience, a role growing in importance as retail property reinvents itself to meet the expectations of digital age customers.



Peter Row, Vindico Co-Founder explains: “As entrepreneurs, we understand the role business can and should play in making a positive impact and as we have expanded internationally, we have always sought to be gracious guests in the countries we operate in. ‘Opening Opportunity’ puts these two values into action by becoming a business for good that gives back to the communities that host us.



“The next 10,000 brands we open in retail development projects will be very different – who they are, their physical formats and evolving commercial models. We see most of these being delivered in emerging markets such as India, where we will be launching in 2020, which as they open will also give many more children something we value greatly - the opportunities that come from education.”



About the "Opening Opportunity" launch event, Morne Fourie, General Manager for Marketing at Waitrose UAE said: “Vindico representing our Landlord partner, Gulf Related, made it easy for our team to focus on the design and fitout of our new store by managing the complexity that comes with opening in a large shopping centre project. We are happy we could celebrate our collective effort in our new Waitrose Al Maryah.”



Liam Collins, Senior Project Manager at Gulf Related, commented: "I have worked with Vindico on a number of retail projects both in the UK and the UAE. It is reassuring to have Vindico as a partner as their experience and expertise is crucial to providing a positive outcome for the mall opening, as evidenced at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. The Gulf Related team is happy that their 10,000th store opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island and congratulate them on launching 'Opening Opportunity.'"



About Vindico | https://www.retailmomentum.com/vindico

Vindico brings brands and buildings together to give owners and developers of shopping centre projects certainty over what their opening day will look like. Established in 2002, Co-founders Marc McQuain and Peter Row set out to keep the construction-centric development process focused on its end game – customers and opening the shops &restaurants they come for. Vindico has opened 10,000 brands in 65 properties across three continents including Dubai Festival City, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Dubai Airport, Mall of Qatar and The Galleria Al Maryah across the Middle East.



About B1G1 – Business for Good | http://www.b1g1.com

B1G1 is a social enterprise and non-profit organization with a mission to create a world full of giving. Unlike conventional giving models, B1G1 helps small- and medium-sized businesses achieve more social impact by embedding giving activities into everyday business operations and creating unique giving stories. Every business transaction (and as a result, the business ‘day-to-day activity) can impact lives.



For more information please contact:



Peter Row

Vindico

Phone +61 (0)488 471 134

Email: peter.row@vindicoretail.com



Ana Piacentini

Vindico

Phone: +971 (0)4 421 4562

Email: marketing@vindicoretail.com

Australia: Unit 2, 23 Vauxhall Street, Virginia QLD 4014



Contact:

Peter Row

Vindico

Suite 104, Ibn Battuta Gate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

+971 (0)4 421 4562

marketing@vindicoretail.com

https://www.retailmomentum.com/vindico Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- To celebrate the opening of its 10,000th store Vindico has launched "Opening Opportunity," a business-for-good campaign that gives the opportunity of education for every brand opened. The opening of Waitrose & Partners at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi is the 10,000th time Vindico has coordinated the people and processes that need to come together to open a retail brand’s store inside a new shopping centre project.In celebration, Vindico has given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India to launch "Opening Opportunity," an initiative that gives the opportunity of education for every shop or restaurant that Vindico helps open.Hitting this milestone reflects Vindico’s track record and passion for working with retail property developers and the businesses behind the brands that create a new shopping centre’s retail experience, a role growing in importance as retail property reinvents itself to meet the expectations of digital age customers.Peter Row, Vindico Co-Founder explains: “As entrepreneurs, we understand the role business can and should play in making a positive impact and as we have expanded internationally, we have always sought to be gracious guests in the countries we operate in. ‘Opening Opportunity’ puts these two values into action by becoming a business for good that gives back to the communities that host us.“The next 10,000 brands we open in retail development projects will be very different – who they are, their physical formats and evolving commercial models. We see most of these being delivered in emerging markets such as India, where we will be launching in 2020, which as they open will also give many more children something we value greatly - the opportunities that come from education.”About the "Opening Opportunity" launch event, Morne Fourie, General Manager for Marketing at Waitrose UAE said: “Vindico representing our Landlord partner, Gulf Related, made it easy for our team to focus on the design and fitout of our new store by managing the complexity that comes with opening in a large shopping centre project. We are happy we could celebrate our collective effort in our new Waitrose Al Maryah.”Liam Collins, Senior Project Manager at Gulf Related, commented: "I have worked with Vindico on a number of retail projects both in the UK and the UAE. It is reassuring to have Vindico as a partner as their experience and expertise is crucial to providing a positive outcome for the mall opening, as evidenced at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. The Gulf Related team is happy that their 10,000th store opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island and congratulate them on launching 'Opening Opportunity.'"About Vindico | https://www.retailmomentum.com/vindicoVindico brings brands and buildings together to give owners and developers of shopping centre projects certainty over what their opening day will look like. Established in 2002, Co-founders Marc McQuain and Peter Row set out to keep the construction-centric development process focused on its end game – customers and opening the shops &restaurants they come for. Vindico has opened 10,000 brands in 65 properties across three continents including Dubai Festival City, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Dubai Airport, Mall of Qatar and The Galleria Al Maryah across the Middle East.About B1G1 – Business for Good | http://www.b1g1.comB1G1 is a social enterprise and non-profit organization with a mission to create a world full of giving. Unlike conventional giving models, B1G1 helps small- and medium-sized businesses achieve more social impact by embedding giving activities into everyday business operations and creating unique giving stories. Every business transaction (and as a result, the business ‘day-to-day activity) can impact lives.For more information please contact:Peter RowVindicoPhone +61 (0)488 471 134Email: peter.row@vindicoretail.comAna PiacentiniVindicoPhone: +971 (0)4 421 4562Email: marketing@vindicoretail.comAustralia: Unit 2, 23 Vauxhall Street, Virginia QLD 4014Contact:Peter RowVindicoSuite 104, Ibn Battuta GateDubai, United Arab Emirates+971 (0)4 421 4562marketing@vindicoretail.comhttps://www.retailmomentum.com/vindico Contact Information Vindico

Peter Row

+971 (0)4 421 4562



https://www.retailmomentum.com/vindico



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vindico Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend