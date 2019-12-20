Newest ezPaycheck 2019-2020 Bundle Version is Available for Owners to Close Out 2019 and Roll Into 2020

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Newest ezPaycheck 2019-2020 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com gives business owners a way to finish 2019 payroll and start 2020 payroll. Please visit Halfpricsoft.com for details and 30 day trial version.

Denver, CO, December 20, 2019 --(



“Halfpricesoft.com offers ezPaycheck payroll software, a 2019-2020 bundle version for companies to streamline their business,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Simplify payroll processing with more accuracy by utilizing ezPaycheck at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.



In-house payroll processing and tax reporting made simple with ezPaycheck payroll solution. Test it for 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp, with no obligation or cost.



The main features include:



- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network version for 2-10 users



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks



- Prints payroll checks on blank check stock or preprinted checks



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for W2 and W3)



To learn more about how to do more for less with ezPaycheck, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



