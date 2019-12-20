Press Releases Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) Press Release

Receive press releases from Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON): By Email RSS Feeds: The Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) – Two Day Seminar on January 14-15

San Francisco, CA, December 20, 2019 --(



Headliners include: Andreas Calianos of Skepticus, Alan Snyder of Shinnecock Partners, Lonnie Gienger of Wilkinson Corporation, Jenny Freeman of Respiratory Motion, Inc, and William Haddad of Venable.



The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day with breakfast, lunch and a reception. Attendance is limited to a total of 150 people from SFOs, Multi-Family Offices (MFOs) and a select group of family office related businesses. Their events typically sell out and they have some of the best in the industry ratios of family office attendees. More information is below.



Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worths and Open Architecture RIAs can register here - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/jan14-15fo.php



All others can register here for two days - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/jan14-15day2.php



All others can register here for one day - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/jan14-15day1.php



The agenda is here - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/agenda.html



About IvyFON -

IvyFON is a leading provider of forums for institutional investors and family offices. We have had more than 45,000 attendees at our events with more than 4,000 speakers since 2001. San Francisco, CA, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Ivy Family Office Network will have their San Francisco Family Office 2020 Outlook forum on January 14-15. It is a two-day seminar, https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/index.html. There is a family office-only dinner party following the forum. There is a nominal fee for Single Family Offices (SFOs) and Ultra High Net Worths.Headliners include: Andreas Calianos of Skepticus, Alan Snyder of Shinnecock Partners, Lonnie Gienger of Wilkinson Corporation, Jenny Freeman of Respiratory Motion, Inc, and William Haddad of Venable.The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day with breakfast, lunch and a reception. Attendance is limited to a total of 150 people from SFOs, Multi-Family Offices (MFOs) and a select group of family office related businesses. Their events typically sell out and they have some of the best in the industry ratios of family office attendees. More information is below.Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worths and Open Architecture RIAs can register here - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/jan14-15fo.phpAll others can register here for two days - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/jan14-15day2.phpAll others can register here for one day - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/jan14-15day1.phpThe agenda is here - https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/agenda.htmlAbout IvyFON -IvyFON is a leading provider of forums for institutional investors and family offices. We have had more than 45,000 attendees at our events with more than 4,000 speakers since 2001. Contact Information Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON)

Marty Secada

917-291-0557



https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/agenda.html



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON)