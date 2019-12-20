Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Christmas Story Tea-Time for Toys at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted a tea party to gather toys for their Christmas toy drive for foster children on December 14. All toy donations will be given away at their 4th Annual Holiday Fun for Families Event on December 21.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Clearwater, FL, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- With Holiday cheer, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted a tea party on December 14 to gather toys for children for an annual foster family toy drive. These toys will be distributed to foster and adopted children at the 4th Annual Holiday Fun for Children event inside CCV’s Winter Wonderland.“It’s only with the support of local ‘Clearwater-ians’ that the CCV Center can gather these much-needed supplies for nonprofit organizations around the Greater Tampa Bay Area,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “Each month we focus on a different nonprofit so that a ripple effect for good can benefit everyone in our community, especially the children.”One of the returning guests from October’s tea party said, “It’s a lot of fun to come to these tea parties. It’s even better that we can contribute to a great cause while having fun at the same time.”This month’s tea party was Christmas-themed with red and white table cloths and Christmas stories shared by the guests.Mr. Geary Titus, a next-door neighbor of humanitarian and founder of the Scientology religion, L. Ron Hubbard, in Port Orchard, Washington, was featured as the keynote speaker. Sitting beside the Christmas tree, Mr. Titus shared a Christmas story that included Mr. Hubbard.Titus spoke of how he, along with several other friends of Mr. Hubbard, snuck a Harley Davidson motorcycle underneath the Christmas tree as their gift to Mr. Hubbard as he slept on Christmas Eve.“It was worth it to sneak a 1500cc Harley Davidson up 4 stories and through a narrow passageway – by taking off the handle bars – without making a sound to surprise the heck out of Mr. Hubbard when he came the next morning for breakfast,” said Titus.The CCV Center hosts nonprofit and charitable events for volunteer groups and not-for-profit organizations at no cost to the groups. Interested volunteer groups or nonprofits can call the CCV center directly at (727) 316-5309 to reserve the facilities or to arrange a tour.For more information about the CCV Center or to donate toys to the CCV Center’s Foster Children Toy Drive please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



