Most Long-Term Care Insurance Buyers Between 50 and 69, Reports Association

The vast majority of new buyers of a long-term care insurance policy are between ages 50 and 69, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's report to insurance agents.

"Just over 76 percent of new buyers of a long-term care insurance policy do so after turning age 50 and before they turn 70," AALTCI's director shared with insurance professionals who market the protection. "It is important to understand the marketplace in order to know how to effectively communicate with prospective buyers."



Slome shared that most buyers today are between ages 55 and 59 (24.7%) or between 60 and 64 (23.2%). "The sweet spot for buying traditional health-based long-term care insurance is between 55 and 65, before you go onto Medicare," Slome noted.



"Once on Medicare, many individuals take advantage of the excellent health preventative tests ad covered doctors visits, which is a good thing because these exams often detect problems that can be addressed," Slome explained. "But, the exams also can uncover conditions that may make it impossible for an individual to health qualify for long-term care insurance. That's why we urge action prior to reaching Medicare age."



Slome urged planning for long-term care begin prior to age 65. "There are many reasons to plan prior to turning age 65," Slome explained. "If you want long-term care insurance to be an option, meeting the insurer's health qualifications is more difficult after 65 and, of course, insurance is less expensive if you lock in coverage at younger ages."



Data on long-term care insurance sales by issue age as well as the most recent data on benefit period selected was posted on the Association's website and can be accessed at www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/ltcfacts-2019.php



