Doeren Mayhew Acquires Thrasher & Associates, Expands Houston Tax Group

“It’s an exciting time for our firm as we continue growing our presence here in Houston,” says Chris Masters, Houston managing shareholder at Doeren Mayhew. “Since entering the Houston market in 2010, our goal has been to build our brand in the marketplace and expand our local resources for our clients. Acquiring firms with goals and cultures similarly aligned with ours allows us to achieve this.”



Founded by Carl Thrasher nearly 25 years ago, Thrasher & Associates has focused on providing tax, accounting, and consulting services to Houston-area businesses, individuals, estates and trusts. Thrasher will continue working closely with Doeren Mayhew, where he will primarily focus on providing tax consulting services.



Houston, TX, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Michigan-based firm Doeren Mayhew continues to grow its footprint in Houston with the acquisition of Thrasher & Associates. The acquired firm and its employees will begin operating under the Doeren Mayhew name effective immediately. Contact Information Doeren Mayhew
Taryne Spirovski
713.789.7077
www.doeren.com

