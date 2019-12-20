PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Doeren Mayhew

Doeren Mayhew Acquires Thrasher & Associates, Expands Houston Tax Group


Houston, TX, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Michigan-based firm Doeren Mayhew continues to grow its footprint in Houston with the acquisition of Thrasher & Associates. The acquired firm and its employees will begin operating under the Doeren Mayhew name effective immediately.

“It’s an exciting time for our firm as we continue growing our presence here in Houston,” says Chris Masters, Houston managing shareholder at Doeren Mayhew. “Since entering the Houston market in 2010, our goal has been to build our brand in the marketplace and expand our local resources for our clients. Acquiring firms with goals and cultures similarly aligned with ours allows us to achieve this.”

Founded by Carl Thrasher nearly 25 years ago, Thrasher & Associates has focused on providing tax, accounting, and consulting services to Houston-area businesses, individuals, estates and trusts. Thrasher will continue working closely with Doeren Mayhew, where he will primarily focus on providing tax consulting services.

“At Thrasher & Associates, we have always strived to be responsive to our clients' needs in a timely manner. That means going beyond providing services that are requested. It means providing ideas for better outcomes in the future as well. Doeren Mayhew has the additional resources we have been looking for, particularly for our small business and international clients. They bring a wealth of knowledge and accounting experience I believe will insure our client’s future success,” says Thrasher.
Contact Information
Doeren Mayhew
Taryne Spirovski
713.789.7077
Contact
www.doeren.com

