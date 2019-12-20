Mutrux Firm Announces New Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer Group

Press Releases Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers Press Release

Lawyer Tyson Mutrux and Mutrux Firm launches new Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer Facebook group to make it easier for people to get legal help.

St. Louis, MO, December 20, 2019 --(



The Missouri Ask A Lawyer Facebook group was created so people would have a forum that was easy to access. “It’s an excellent way for people get answers to their legal questions without having to track down a lawyer on Google,” says Mutrux. “Many people don’t have access to legal help, and they are already using Facebook, so we decided to help fill that void.”



Finding the group is easy. First, go to Facebook and search for, “Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer,” then request access to the group. Once you’re approved, you can post a question to the group, text 314-668-2001, or send a private message. The new Facebook group has access to a number of experienced attorneys who are available to answer questions. The practice areas of these attorneys include, but are not limited to: personal injury, workers compensation, social security disability, civil rights, probate, divorce, and criminal defense. “We have so many people that need quick answers and have no idea where to go,” says Mutrux. “This group offers a place to go and get a sense of direction.”



In addition to creating the “Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer” Facebook group, Tyson Mutrux has also established himself and his law firm as a reliable source of excellent legal help, as evident by the law firm’s client reviews. On Google, the firm maintains an excellent score of 5 out of 5 stars and has more than 275 reviews between its two offices.



Those who want to learn more about Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers and the services it provides can find more information on the firm’s website, www.TysonMutrux.com. Additionally, the law firm encourages interested parties to get in touch with Tyson Mutrux directly via email, phone, or the form on their website.



For more information about Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers, contact the firm here:



Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers

Tyson Mutrux

(573) 722-2121 - Columbia

(314) 270-2273 - St. Louis

Tyson@mfinjury.com

www.TysonMutrux.com



St. Louis Office

168 N. Meramec Ave.

Suite 150

Clayton, MO 63105



Columbia Office

2600 Forum Blvd.

Suite B1

Tyson Mutrux

314-270-2273



missouricallalawyer.com



