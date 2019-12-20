Press Releases Returnity Press Release

Receive press releases from Returnity: By Email RSS Feeds: Returnity Named 2nd Place Winner in Circular Economy Track of Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge

Leader in Reusable Shipping Packaging Recognized by National Geographic and Sky Ocean Ventures

Brooklyn, NY, December 20, 2019 --(



"We are honored to have been named a runner-up in this important category – the circular economy," said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity Innovations. "It has been inspiring to witness so many companies and incredible individuals from around the world coming together to fight this global issue. We will continue to do the work which will allow more companies to shift to the new circular economy and we look forward to the great work that all of the finalists will continue to accomplish to reach this common goal."



Selected from a group of nearly 300 teams from around the world as initial finalists, the first place winners and second place winners in the three categories - Design, Circular Economy, and Data Visualization - will share a $390,000 prize purse to implement their ideas to reduce the amount of single-use plastic reaching the ocean.



About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity will replace the use of over 6 million shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging by August 2020. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Brooklyn, NY, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Returnity was named the 2nd Place Winner in the Circular Economy Track of the Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge, which recognizes solutions that move businesses and consumers toward a circular economy partnership. Over the last few months, Returnity worked alongside the other finalists in preparation for the final, in-person pitch to judges, which took place this month at National Geographic headquarters."We are honored to have been named a runner-up in this important category – the circular economy," said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity Innovations. "It has been inspiring to witness so many companies and incredible individuals from around the world coming together to fight this global issue. We will continue to do the work which will allow more companies to shift to the new circular economy and we look forward to the great work that all of the finalists will continue to accomplish to reach this common goal."Selected from a group of nearly 300 teams from around the world as initial finalists, the first place winners and second place winners in the three categories - Design, Circular Economy, and Data Visualization - will share a $390,000 prize purse to implement their ideas to reduce the amount of single-use plastic reaching the ocean.About ReturnityReturnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity will replace the use of over 6 million shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging by August 2020. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Contact Information Returnity

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.returnity.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Returnity